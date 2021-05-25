A boy tries to swim back from Spain to Morocco with only a backpack to support himself

A minor tries to swim back from Spain to Morocco. (Photo: LASEXTA)

A week ago thousands of people entered Ceuta from Morocco. Since then, the border has regained calm after the border closure by the Moroccan police. Meanwhile, however, hundreds of minors are in legal limbo in the autonomous city.

There are many children who are now trying to return to their country of origin, putting their lives at risk once again. This Monday the program of laSexta Más Vale Tarde has shown the images of a minor trying to return, with great difficulty, to Morocco through the sea and without accepting the help of the Civil Guard.

The video shows a minor who, equipped with a white backpack to help him float in the water, tries to move forward with great effort. Meanwhile, a team from the Special Groups of Underwater Activities (GEAS) approaches him with a boat to try to help him. But the minor continues to swim.

One of the agents approaches him to try to convince him, but the minor has a clear objective: to return to Morocco, even if it is by swimming. Given the refusal of the minor, the security forces continue to monitor him closely to ensure that he does not drown or be in danger.

4,400 calls from parents looking for their children

Many minors continue in Ceuta. The lack of documentation makes it difficult to identify them, although many families continue to try to locate them by disseminating their photos and contact information.

Until last Friday, 4,400 telephone calls were registered from relatives who say they have children in Ceuta. The autonomous city advocates “speeding up” the process of return of Moroccan minors who entered the city a week ago.

Meanwhile, the Government decided on Friday to pay for the reception of migrant minors in Ceuta

