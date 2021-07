Welcome to 305 Miami Deportes, the Telemundo 51 podcast hosted by journalist Carlos Maxwell.

Panamanian Roberto ‘Manos de Piedra’ Durán is considered one of the best pound-for-pound boxers of all time, winning his first 31 fights in his professional career. He finished 103-16. We talked about his epic fights against Sugar Ray Leonard, the documentary about his life called ‘I am Durán’ and much more.

