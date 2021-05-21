A bottle of wine matured in space goes up for auction

What price will this bottle of “alien wine fetch?”

Now, auction house Christie’s has announced that it will sell a single bottle of Pétrus 2000 space through its Private Sales website. The bottle is expected to fetch around $ 1 million (about 822,585 euros). It comes packaged in a personalized trunk that includes a bottle of Pétrus 2000 Terrestrial and a handmade corkscrew.

Proceeds from this sale will help fund future research on space wine from Space Cargo Unlimited, the private company that shipped the bottles to the ISS in 2019.

Does it taste different?

According to a blind taste test conducted in March 2021, it looks like it is. When a panel of 12 people (including wine experts and scientists) drank a glass of space-aged Pétrus 2000 wine along with a glass of the normal terrestrial variety, they detected certain differences. For most, its taste denoted as if it had aged several more years while in space.