A Boston Dynamics robot dog can now pee beer

The robot dog of Boston Dynamics is a fact, what was not so much is that someone peed beer. What used to be prototypes now have a very clear purpose. Focused on defense, of all kinds of levels, the sophisticated machine has carved out a niche in the sector. From policing parks or streets, as is the case in New York, to serving as a faithful companion for the army in France. This last integration perhaps too close to the dystopia that Black Mirror, the Netflix series, already taught in its last seasons.

Be that as it may, the most useful part of the Boston Dynamics robot dogs is joined by another that, actually, is not very practical. But it is entertaining. Youtuber Michael Reeves, owner of one of these robot dog models, has made his pet pee. And not just any kind of pee. Spot, robot name, urine beer.

As expected, and as The Verge anticipates, Spot did not come that way from the factory. Reeves himself has managed to modify the code of the robot dog and add a whole installation of internal pipes. On top of the unit, everything a tank of beer ready to drink that circulates inside the robot mechanism and is activated by sensors. Why would Reeves make a modification like this? Simply because it is capable of doing it.

Boston Dynamics probably didn’t have in mind that one of their robot dog alterations was down this line. Although it was a possibility they took a chance on when a new Spot commercial line was opened to the public. Now his sophisticated collection of robot dogs faces two parallel worlds: that of a high-tech war machine and that of an internet-style prank.

Perhaps the 75,000 entry barrier for each of these dogs would be reason enough to avoid the follies. But Boston Dynamics didn’t have the YouTube universe.

Reeves’ goal would therefore be to equip the robot dog with the ability to be the best companion for the holidays. In this case, Spot doesn’t just pee beer. Modifications include the ability to urinate when a glass is detected on the ground. In other words, the robot dog has become a sophisticated beer spout.

We do not know if cold or what temperature. Still, it’s still an unpolished project at all, as Spot would only be getting it right 35% of the time he’s asked to pee beer in a glass.

More on this topic