“A book that defines the Getafe season? War and peace”

05/07/2021 at 10:48 AM CEST

EFE

Jaime Mata (Tres Cantos, Madrid, 32 years old), is a footballer concerned about his training. A voracious reader of books, with future university concerns, he takes advantage of his free time to escape through the letters. From the school of Juan kill or Esteban Granero, the forward of the Getafe ensures that reading helps focus on work life.

In an interview with the EFE Agency, he stated that the Getafe will dispute this Sunday a final for the permanence before the Eibar. It will be a key game for the Madrid team in an erratic season in which they have ended up fighting not to lose the category. Mata hopes that, in the end, the book that defines the course of his team will be “War and Peace” by Leon Tolstoy.

Question: Two years ago I interviewed him and he told me that they listened to reggaeton in the locker room and that the following year, when he had more stripes, he was going to play his music. You keep hearing the same … Or have you managed to change it?

Answer: I have enough gallons so that when I put my music on, they take it away (laughs). I have managed to be able to put it, but I have not been able to hold it.

Q: What music do you play?

A: We do varied. We let everyone put in a little bit. But today, for example, I have put up a list of Pereza, Iván Ferreiro, Fito … if more or less you know them or have listened to them, leave it to me. If not, they take it from me. You can tell that I’m getting older because music is changing. With music you realize that you are getting older, because there are people who do not know a song, some are super mythical.

Q: You also told me two years ago that you advised young people to continue studying. Are you still doing it?

A: If kids from the subsidiary come up, it is true that I try to worry a little more. It is true that already, what is the first team squad, the majority are people with families focused on football and little else. But there are others who are just beginning and in time to combine the two things. I do try to encourage them to continue studying.

Q: You regretted leaving Law. Have you resumed your career or are you planning to do so?

A: After two years, one of the things that I raise at home is something that I really want to do: once I finish my sports career, go to university. It is something that I would love, but it is true that in these two years I have had a child, now another member of the family is coming and you have to see how I combine that. But I would love to train.

Q: You publish many of the books you read on your social networks. I have seen “Four Friends” by David Trueba, the Conspiracy of Fools by John Kennedy Toole … Where does your love of reading come from?

A: I just finished reading the last one, the one by Carlos Matallanas (Life is a game: Strategy for Mario and Blanca). He had a duty to read it, published after he passed away from ALS. I will always have the thorn of not having met him in person. One day he wrote me an article when I was called up with the national team and I keep it with great affection.

Q: And where does the love of reading come from in a time when many prefer to go to the tweet, to the quick phrase, to instant pleasure?

A: In that I am not entirely convinced. The conventional reading of what a book is has changed, it is true that I dragged it from home. I remember my mother, when she was little, before going to sleep, that the last thing she did was read to me. That stays and most days, before going to sleep, the last thing I do is pick up the book. It is like my transition to sleep. But nowadays it happens many times, to myself or to my wife, that you are with your mobile and just being with him does not mean that you don’t do anything. Many times you read articles or newspapers and interesting things. We have conceived that using the telephone is for distraction, but there are times when you are training.

Q: Do you think that traditional reading helps a footballer to calm his head and body and then be calmer on the field?

A: Yes, totally. In the end, one thing my uncle told me, that the more squeezed the brain, the more it appreciates it. That’s clear. When I go without reading for a while, my speaking or comprehension skills often diminish. When I am in a time of reading a lot, it helps to express yourself better, for ideas to come out faster. You help your brain and then it has to be reflected in your work life.

Q: You belong to a club of players like Juan Mata or Esteban Granero that you see them read openly. Are there many more and it is not known or are you few?

A: Yes there are. Last year, with Jorge Molina, the two of us always went with the book by bus, train and plane. It is true that today with social networks, it seems that the things that you do not make public is that you do not do them. And far from it. I try, in the teams I have been on, to read in group situations. In the end, if a person sees you do it, maybe you invite him to one day say … “Damn, I’m going to get a book.” Many times, on trips, I read in public, so that someone can see it and imitate me. If only.

Q: Don’t they take you for a “freak” when they see you?

A: It is clear that the jokes are the same. That if the book is upside down, that if I can’t read … well, what is typical of the wardrobe that is always done with a humorous tone. It is one more habit like the one with the mobile or like me, that I like to read. The good news is that there is room for everything.

Q: Changing third … Do you notice that the current generation of Getafe, which has had four great years competing in Europe, is exhausted? Does it smell like the end of the cycle with this season that is not going as well?

A: Today what we notice is that we have to save ourselves. We are close to the shore and you have to keep rowing a lot. The most complicated remains and the objective must be achieved, that Getafe remains one more season in the First Division. Then there will be time to analyze the season. It is true that we have had very good seasons and what we had done so far was extraordinary. This year everyone’s benefits have dropped and everything has to be analyzed. There will be time for that.

Q: Is it difficult to look closely at Europe for three seasons and suddenly fight not to go down? Do you have to do extra mental work?

A: Yes, we have to make a radical change of chip because the previous seasons we won comfortably, it seemed that everything was going expensive. This year adding any point costs a lot and everything has to be worked on more. It is part of this sport, there are many things that are not understood. The same is done and the results are different. That is part of the magic of soccer.

Q: Is the game against Eibar the most important of the course?

A: Yes, without a doubt. Just as it was two weeks ago in Huesca, right now it is Eibar’s party. It marks a lot the future of the season, the end of the League. For us it is tremendously vital, just as it is for Eibar. At home, if we want to stay in First Division, we have to win.

Q: Getafe has several high-quality forwards, but it has cost a lot to score goals. Is there an analysis on this or is it just a matter of luck?

A: I think there has been everything this season. A few moments in which it was difficult for us to generate and it was difficult to score goals. And others in which we were right. Compared to previous seasons, we have dropped, but I think every year is different. Sometimes the ball goes in easily and sometimes it costs more. But with work, things end up coming. We keep it very much in mind.

Q: Two days ago, one of your rivals for the position, Enes Ünal, scored two goals. You were the one who most effusively celebrated with him. She encouraged him and hugged him very expressively … have you had a very bad time?

A: It has been a difficult year for him. He has had injuries, it has been difficult for him to enter the dynamics of the team. But now he is in a good personal and group moment. You have to take advantage of it. We want everything from everyone. When there is a confident and loose partner, you have to take advantage of him and give him the confidence to continue on that path. In the end, it is to the benefit of all.

Q: The last one … what song or what book defines Getafe’s season at this moment?

A: One of the last ones that I have read and that has marked me a lot: Tolstoy’s War and Peace. We would have to search according to which character in the book. But it is a bit that, a difficult season, but with a focused mind, we will achieve the goal.