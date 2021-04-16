A book straight to the chin

Emilio Marquiegui

@EmilMarquiegui

Today I’m going to talk about the book “That was not in my boxing history book”.

Who knows me well, knows that I am impartial and objective in my criticism with both friends and enemies. Constructive opinions always from the knowledge, made with honesty and neutrality, must always be welcome.

And in this case I am about to criticize the book that my great friend has just written Jorge Lera, although if it had been written by an unpleasant antagonist he would say the same:

IT’S FANTASTIC.

Entertaining, well structured, well detailed, with perfectly argued and narrated stories, without confusing conjectures, straight to the chin.

The book analyzes the essential, the truly interesting, without unnecessary detours that slow down and distract from the knot of the story.

He has managed to explain to readers fundamental passages in boxing history just previously presented as here, and delivered to the reader clearly and in an entertaining way. From the early boxers of the 17th century to the greats of the mid-20th century, the first rules, the pioneering heavyweight stars, the first agencies, the mafia in boxing and much more.

A book with the smell of old but illustrious American gymnasium.

I really recommend it to fans of boxing and sports in general, as it can be found in the main bookstores or shopping centers.

And the negative part, that I have also found it. Nowhere is the date set for the release of the second part or for the edition of the next book.