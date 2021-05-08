A Bonoloto winner wins the jackpot of 660,000 euros

The draw for the Bonoloto celebrated this Saturday has left a successful first category (6 hits) that has won the accumulated jackpot of 660,873.06 euros.

As reported by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, the winning ticket has been validated in the administration of Loterías nº 19 de Badalona (Barcelona).

On the other hand, in the second category (5 hits + complementary) there are other six winning tickets, which have won a prize of 28,655.03 euros each.

The collection The draw held this Saturday has amounted to a total of 2,300,337 euros.

The Bonoloto draw, which is held from Monday to SaturdayIt is the cheapest of those organized by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado. The bets have a price of 0.50 euros and to play it is necessary to make at least two bets.