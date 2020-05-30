A ‘bollito’ and a giraffe, Elena Tablada’s happiness with the little ones of the house

Elena Tablada told in HELLO !, where she presented her baby with Javier Ungría, that the girl eats very well. Camila is growing by leaps and bounds and she is delighted with the ‘rolls’ that the girl has in her arms

Camila rested peacefully in her bassinet before meeting some relatives. As she was born in the midst of the pandemic, her relatives could not visit her in the hospital or at home until the de-escalation had begun.

Elena Tablada has confessed to being in love with her nephew with a very funny photo of the boy covered with a giraffe-shaped towel

One month after Camila’s birth, the Tablada family completed their happiness with the arrival in the world of Oliver, Naelé’s first son

