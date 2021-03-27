A Bolivian makes history at the 2021 Goya Awards

(CNN Spanish) – Bolivian Daniela Cajías made history this Saturday by being the first woman to win the Goya Award for Best Direction of Photography, in the delivery by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Spain.

Cajías won the award for his work in “Las Chicas,” a film that garnered nine nominations in these awards, of which he won four.

In addition to the statuette obtained by the Bolivian, the film also triumphed as best film, best novel direction and best original screenplay.

⭐️ # Goya2021 for Best Direction of Photography → Daniela Cajías, for Girls. Except for the plane of the bike, the entire film was shot camera in hand. pic.twitter.com/xzn6uOO9jp – Goya Awards (@PremiosGoya) March 6, 2021

After winning the award, Cajías thanked her colleagues in the play, visibly moved by means of a video released during the ceremony.

“Thanks to the people I love in Bolivia, to my family and my friends in Bolivia, to all the artists who are there,” he said.

In social networks, the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, congratulated the filmmaker.

«We congratulate our compatriot Daniela Cajías, the first Bolivian to win a Spanish Goya award, for her work in the film ‘Las Chicas’. She is the first woman, in 35 years, to be awarded in the Best Direction of Photography category. We are proud, congratulations! “, Wrote the president.

Former President Carlos Mesa also congratulated Cajías on Twitter.

«International triumph of Bolivia. The compatriot Daniela Cajías has just won in Spain the Goya prize for the best photography for the film ‘Girls’. She is the first woman to obtain such an award in the most important prize in Spanish cinema, the Goyas. Congratulations Daniela! », He published.

“The girls” tells the story of Celia, an 11-year-old girl who studies in a nuns’ school in Zaragoza and lives with her mother, and about how Brisa, a new colleague from Barcelona, ​​pushes her towards the stage of adolescence , according to the Goya Awards website.

“On this trip, in the Spain of the 1992 Olympics, Celia discovers that life is made up of many truths and some lies,” adds the publication on the website.

Regarding Cajías’ work on the film, the official account of the Goya Awards highlighted on Twitter that “except for the plane of the motorcycle, the entire film was shot camera in hand.”

Cajías was born in 1981 in Bolivia and in 2008 he graduated in Photography Direction from the International Film and TV School (EICTV) of San Antonio de los Baños, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to the website of the collective directorrasdefotografia.com.

«Since then he has shot in Bolivia, Cuba, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico and Spain. His films include ‘As duas Irenes’ (2017), premiered at the Berlinale and with which he receives the award for best photography at the Guadalajara International Festival (Mexico) or ‘The Eternal Night of the Twelve Moons’ (2013) , also premiered in Berlin and selected in the documentary category to represent Colombia at the Goya Awards, nominated for the Platinum awards and with which it wins the award for best photography at the Costa Rica International Film Festival “, adds the profile of the Bolivian in directorasdefotografia.com.

* Gloria Carrasco contributed to this report