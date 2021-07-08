A bloodied Chris Pratt predicts McGregor vs. Poirier 3

Among the many people who are giving their predictions for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 now appears Chris pratt. The Hollywood star – star of Marvel Studios’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ – is no stranger to the UFC and recently took a few moments to give your take on what will happen in the main event at UFC 264.

“What’s wrong, Dana? You’re probably wondering, ‘Chris, why do you have blood and what looks like shit in the middle of your face?’ Good question, ”Chris Pratt begins. «The truth is that I went to the future (referring to his new movie, ‘The war of tomorrow’), I saw the fight, God, it was bloody, and someone got his butt kicked. All of that came to my face, but it was really worth it.

Notice

He continues: “I’m excited for this fight, it will be a good one. I predict it will be Poirier’s night, I think he has Conor’s number. I think he’s hungrier and I think he’ll be the biggest man that night. I’m looking forward to it, I respect both fighters. Thank you for all that you have both done for the sport and all the other fighters of the night, God bless you, be safe and keep entertaining us fans at home. We love it, we love you, thank you Dana », he concludes.

Advertisement