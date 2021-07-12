A blood test allows to follow the evolution of the coronavirus infection

A team from the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) has participated in the development of a simple and effective method to carry out the monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 infection by means of a blood test.

The new work, published in the FASEB Journal, develops a system that allows quantifying the cellular protein ACE2 “Which facilitates the entry of the coronavirus into cells”, as well as the ACE2 fragments that are produced as a result of interaction with the virus.

The study, carried out during the first wave of the pandemic and led by Javier Sáez Valero, a researcher at the Institute of Neurosciences of Alicante (IN-CSIC-UMH), verified that patients with covid-19 in the acute phase of the infection have significantly reduced levels of the complete protein ACE2 in the blood, to which SARS-CoV-2 joins to enter in cells, compared to healthy controls.

In addition, in the blood of these patients, the levels of a fragment of the protein ACE2 of a lower molecular weight are increased, which is produced as a result of the interaction with the virus.

These abnormal levels of ACE2 and truncated ACE2 (the fragment) return to normal after the recovery of the patients, in a period that oscillates between 58 and 70 days. This suggests that both forms of ACE2 present in plasma could be used as a good biomarker of the evolution of coronavirus infection.

Even the levels of truncated ACE2 served to discriminate between patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 and those infected with influenza A virus.

Advances in covid through the study of Alzheimer’s

“In this work we have studied the levels of the coronavirus receptor in our body, the ACE2 protein. And we have been able to determine that there are different forms of the protein in plasma, and that part of it is proteolytic fragments of the ACE2 receptor that are generated when interacting with the virus. The complete protein is also found in plasma, which provides information on how tissues are affected during infection ”, he clarifies. Saez Valero.

Although the line of research of the Sáez Valero group is the Alzheimer’s, the resemblance of ACE2 with proteins characteristic of this neurodegenerative disease, such as amyloid beta precursor protein (APP), which can also cross the cell membrane, led this expert to think that perhaps ACE2 could be present in plasma, providing information on your interaction with the coronavirus.

“Our approach to this line of work and the possibility that ACE2 could be an important protein to indicate the changes that occurred during infection with covid-19 arises from our main line of work, which is Alzheimer’s. In this disease we are investigating proteins, such as APP, that are present in the cerebrospinal fluid. APP is also a membrane protein that is also processed by the same molecular tools as ACE2, enzymes called secretases, which cut it into different fragments. That was the clue that led us to think that the same could happen with the ACE2 protein. And that’s where the idea of ​​investigating this protein as a possible biomarker came about ”, explains the researcher.

Participants in the trial

The samples and data of the patients included in this study were provided by the ISABIAL Biobank, integrated into the National Network of Biobanks of Spain and the Valencian Network of Biobanks. Were included 59 patients with a positive reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal swabs, of which 24 were women and 35 men, with a mean age of 64 years).

All were hospitalized between 7 and 9 days after the onset of symptoms. Of these, 48 patients infected by SARS-CoV-2 had a moderate presentation of covid-19 and 11 were considered serious, since they suffered respiratory failure that required invasive mechanical ventilation and / or treatment in the intensive care unit.

The ACE2 species in human plasma were identified by immunoprecipitation and ‘western blot’, a technique that allows detecting a specific protein in a blood sample where there is a complex mixture of proteins

Two additional groups were also analyzed, one of 17 participants (9 women and 8 men), which included people aged 34 to 85 years with pneumonia due to the influenza A virus. The other group consisted of 26 disease-free controls (14 women and 12 men) aged 34-85 years. For the influenza A group, samples were also taken in the acute phase, before specific hospital treatment.

ACE2 species in human plasma were identified by immunoprecipitation and western blot, a technique that allows detecting a specific protein in a blood or tissue sample where there is a complex mixture of proteins, unlike the more frequent technique (ELISA), which does not allow the different forms of the virus proteins to be determined.

Changes in truncated and full-length ACE2 species were also examined in serum samples from humanized mice inoculated with a lethal dose of SARS-CoV-2. These humanized mice carry the human gene that produces the ACE2 protein, which allows infection by SARS-CoV-2, which does not occur naturally due to lack of recognition of murine ACE2 by the virus.

The next step will be to investigate what happens to these proteins in asymptomatic people with positive PCR and in vaccinated people.

The alterations in the forms of ACE2 present in plasma after SARS-CoV-2 infection observed in this study justify, according to the researchers, further investigation of their usefulness as biomarkers of the disease process and it is likely that they also for evaluate the vaccination efficacy. The next step will be to investigate what happens to these proteins in asymptomatic people with positive PCR and in vaccinated people.

Reference:

Sáez Valero, Javier et al. “Plasma ACE2 species are differentially altered in COVID-19 patients”. The Faseb Journal (2021)

Rights: Creative Commons.