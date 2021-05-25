A blind patient partially regains his sight with a novel algae-based therapy

After 40 years of blindness, a man in France managed to regain his sight in a limited way from optogenetics.

A new panorama opens up for patients with blindness. From an algae-based treatment, a blind man was able to regain his sight for the first time in history. Called optogenetics, it uses proteins from marine plant species to control cells in the back of the eyeball.

Recover your sight with seaweed

Photo: Getty Images

According to BBC coverage, a blind man’s ability to see it has been possible to partially restore it. Based on light-sensitive proteins, generally found in algae, the treatment was much more successful than scientists expected.

It appears that optogenetics, although incipient, manages to control the cells in the back of the eye. The scientists who attended the case were surprised when the man managed to identify stripes painted on the ground, which mark the pedestrian crossing. The result was so good that today he is able to take and count objects at a nearby table.

The study was published in Nature Medicine and although it was preferred to maintain the anonymity of the experimental patient, it is known that he lives in the French region of Brittany, and was treated in a laboratory in Paris. Despite suffering for 40 years retinitis pigmentosa, which causes the death of natural light sensors in the eye, today it is able to recognize certain silhouettes and items close to it.

We suggest: They develop the first infant exoskeleton that will help children with cerebral palsy walk

A promising therapy

Photo: Getty Images

The fact that a patient with complete blindness could regain sight opens a new path for the treatment of these types of eye conditions. The first step of the treatment was at the gene level: the light-sensitive structures of the algae were proportionate to the deep layers of the retina, behind the eyeball.

Once they were attached to the body, they managed to send electrical signals to the brain with information about what the patient could observe in the environment for the first time in his life. However, it only managed to respond to the amber light after long months of testing. One day when he was out for a walk, he could suddenly identify the pedestrian crossing on the street. It was then that they determined that the experiment had been successful.

Although the patient did not fully regain sight, there is an abysmal gap between have limited vision and not see at all. Professor Botond Roska, University of Basel, highlighted the following in this regard: “The findings provide proof that optogenetic therapy can be used to partially restore vision.”

Keep reading:

Nonillizos: this was the birth of a woman who gave birth to 4 boys and 5 girls

They discover how to trick cancer cells into responding better to treatments