A BBC team monitoring covid-19-related misinformation has found links to assaults, arson, and deaths and the potential to cause even greater direct damage

Can fake news kill?

A BBC team was investigating dozens of cases of misinformation about the coronavirus, talking to affected people and medical authorities to verify the stories, and found links between spreading falsehoods and episodes of assaults, arson and deaths worldwide.

Experts say the potential for indirect damage caused by rumors and conspiracy theories could be much greater.

“We think the government was using covid-19 to distract us,” says Brian Lee Hitchens. “Or that it had to do with 5G. Therefore, we did not follow the rules or seek help sooner. ”

Brian, 46, speaks on the phone from his hospital bed in Florida. His wife is serious, sedated and on a respirator in an adjacent room.

“His lungs are inflamed. Her body just doesn’t respond, ”he says in a shaky voice.

After reading theories he conspirestivas in Iinternet, they thought the disease was a hoax or, at least, no worse than the flu. But in early May, the couple contracted covid-19.

“Now I realize that the coronavirus is definitely not a fake,” he says, out of breath. “It’s out there and it’s spreading.”

Poisoned by cleaning products

It was in late March that Wanda and Gary Lenius started hearing about hydroxychloroquine.

The couple noticed a similarly named ingredient on the label of an old bottle of a disinfectant they had at their home in Phoenix, Arizona.

Hydroxychloroquine may have potential to fight the virus, but it is still being investigated.

On Monday the World Health Organization (WHO) discontinued its use in trials after a recent study suggested that it might actually increase the risk of patients dying from covid-19.

Speculation about its effectiveness began circulating online in China in late January. Various media, including Chinese state media, tweeted out older studies testing it as an antiviral medicine.

President Donald Trump said that he had been taking hydroxychloroquine. (Photo: .)

Then a French doctor released encouraging results. Although doubts were later raised about that study, interest in hydroxychloroquine increased.

He was mentioned, with varying degrees of skepticism, by a variety of media and influencers, including Tesla’s chief executive, Elon musk, and the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

It also made its way in White House press sessions, and on the Twitter of the US president, Donald trump.

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains – Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents)… .. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020

“HYDROXYCHLOROKIN AND AZYTHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real opportunity to be one of the greatest agents of change in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains – Thank you! Hopefully, BOTH will be put to use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVE FAST, AND GOD BLESS EVERYONE! ”Trump wrote on March 21.

“What do you have to lose?” Trump said on April 3. “Take it”.

In mid-May, he went further and said that he had been following his own advice. Each comment triggered conversations on social media about the drug, according to data from the online monitoring tool CrowdTangle.

Overdoses of the drug are rare, but the anxiety caused by the pandemic has led people to take extreme measures.

In Nigeria, hospital admissions for hydroxychloroquine poisoning prompted health officials in Lagos state to warn people against using the drug.

In early March, a 43-year-old Vietnamese was admitted to a clinic in Hanoi after taking a large dose of chloroquine. He was red, trembling, and couldn’t see well.

The director of the clinic, Dr. Nguyen Trung Nguyen, said the man was lucky to receive prompt treatment. Otherwise he could have died.

Gary Lenius was not so lucky. The disinfectant he and Wanda swallowed contained a different and poisonous chemical.

Within minutes, both of them began to feel dizzy. They vomited and struggled to breathe. Gary died and Wanda was hospitalized.

Wanda later explained that the couple had taken the product because “Trump said it was practically a cure.”

Donald Trump gives a daily lecture on the pandemic. (Photo: .)

Alcohol poisoning

In Iran, authorities said hundreds of people had died from poisoning after viral rumors about the healing effects of alcohol.

Kambiz Soltaninejad, an official with Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization, said the total was 796 at the end of April and that it was the result of “fake (broadcast) news on social media.”

The truth behind the number is murky in a country where alcohol is prohibited and illegal alcohol is often tainted.

BBC journalists saw rumors of the alleged “cure” spreading on the Telegram messaging app before the official announcement.

Shayan Sardarizadeh, from the BBC Monitoring Disinformation team, notes that the announcement was potentially embarrassing to the Iranian authorities and that in any case, they may be underestimating the number of victims.

In one case we verified, a 5-year-old boy was blind after his parents poured illegal alcohol on him in an attempt to fight the disease.

“Bad information can ruin lives,” says Clare Milne, deputy editor of the British fact-checking organization Full Fact. “There is great potential for harm.”

In Iran, authorities said hundreds of people had died from poisoning after viral rumors about the healing effects of alcohol. (Photo: .)

“My friend ate soap”

In late April, Trump opined that ultraviolet rays could neutralize the virus, referring to a study showing that bleach could kill the virus in saliva or respiratory fluids in five minutes and that isopropyl alcohol could kill it even more quickly. .

“I see the disinfectant hit him in a minute. One minute. And is there any way that we can do something like this, by means of an injection? ”Said the president.

Trump later said that his statements had been sarcastic. But some Americans didn’t see it that way, and poison control lines received calls asking about the comments.

Kansas officials said they had heard someone say that their friend had swallowed disinfectant soap after the president’s words.

Disinfecting your hands can help prevent the spread of covid-19. (Photo: .)

Dr. Duncan Maru, a physician at New York’s Elmhurst Hospital, says that his colleagues have treated patients who have become seriously ill after ingesting disinfectant.

“These intakes can also have long-term consequences, such as cancer and gastrointestinal bleeding,” he says.

Dr. Duncan Maru does not believe that patients are to blame for following false information. (Photo: BBC)

Arson, assault and conspiracy

Social media has also been fertile ground for conspiracy theories about the coronavirus, which have led to fires and assaults in some cases.

In the UK, more than 70 telephone poles have been destroyed due to false rumors that the 5G mobile phone technology it is somehow to blame for the virus.

A telephone pole was burned in Huddersfield, UK, in April. (Photo: .)

In April, Dylan Farrell, an Openreach engineer, was driving his truck in Leicester, in the south of the United Kingdom, when he began to hear screaming.

At first he thought they were addressed to someone else. But when he heard “5G!” Through the passenger-side window, he realized they were for him.

“You have no morals!” One man yelled. “5G is killing us all!”

“I have no doubt he would have tried to come in and physically attack me if he hadn’t closed the doors right away,” says Dylan, who quickly walked away. “It was terrifying.”

“We’ve seen a lot of conspiracy theories on the internet about 5G for a long time,” says Claire Milne of Full Fact. “Now they have evolved to connect with the new coronavirus.”

A man in a T-shirt saying “Say no to 5G” who attended a protest against the quarantine in London in May. (Photo: BBC)

Racial tensions and violent attacks

In March, the WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that the pandemic would provoke an outbreak of a “dangerous enemy”: racism against people from Asia and China.

The WHO warned that the covid-19 outbreak would cause racism against Asians. (Photo: .)

The virus has exacerbated tensions in several countries.

In April, three Muslim men were violently beaten in separate incidents in Delhi, India, after rumors circulated that Muslims were spreading the virus.

In Sisai, a town in eastern India, rival gangs clashed after an attack on a Muslim boy, also linked to false rumors that Muslims were spreading the disease.

One young man lost his life and another was seriously injured.

Many Muslims in India feel that they have been discriminated against during the pandemic. (Photo: .)

In Bradford, England, rumors circulated that non-white patients were allowed to die.

In Indore, a city in central-western India, doctors looking for someone who may have been exposed to the virus were attacked with stones.

Misleading WhatsApp videos claimed that health workers took healthy Muslims and injected them with the virus.

Two doctors were seriously injured after the incident in early April.

Critically ill

Social networks like Facebook said they would remove posts about the coronavirus that posed an immediate threat.

Online disinformation can have direct consequences. But it can also have indirect or delayed effects.

“I hope she recovers,” says his wife Brian Lee Hitchens, the Florida patient absorbed in conspiracy theories about the coronavirus. “But if I lose it, it will be in a better place.”

Brian Hitchens used to believe conspiracy theories about covid-19. (Photo: Brian Lee Hitchens)

Brian and his wife ranged from thinking that the virus was a hoax, linked to 5G, or that it was a real, but mild, ailment.

They then continued their lives normally despite official warnings. Brian was going to work as a taxi driver in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida.

Despite his wife’s sleep apnea and asthma, he didn’t bother to distance himself socially or wear a mask.

Both ranged from thinking that the virus was a hoax, linked to 5G, or that it was a real, but mild, ailment. (Photo: Facebook)

The contagion brought Brian back to reality and warned on social networks of disinformation and conspiracy theories.

Experts say publications like Brian’s may be more helpful in combating conspiracies than newspaper articles and fact checks.

“One of the most effective ways of trying to correct misinformation,” says Claire Milne of Full Fact, “is that the person who originally released it disproves it on their own.”

“We lose so many lives due to disinformation”

With the large amount of information circulating – which the WHO calls an “infodemic” – many people reduce their chances of survival by not thinking that the coronavirus is real or serious.

This month, two men in their 40s arrived at an emergency hospital in the borough of Queens, New York. They were roommates, they worked long shifts and shared a single bed, and they were both seriously ill.

In a matter of hours, Dr. Rajeev Fernando saw one of them die. The other was connected to a respirator.

Rajeev Fernando watches people die who wait too long to go to the hospital. (Photo: Dr Rajeev Fernando)

Fernando asked the men why they had not been to the hospital before. They explained that they had read on the internet that the virus was not very serious.

“They are trying alternative therapies,” says Fernando. “They think this is like the flu.”

The men were in risk groups, but Fernando believes they would have been better off if they had ignored the misleading advice and sought help earlier.

Fake news can spread like a virus. (Photo: BBC)

Professor Martin Marshall, president of the Royal College of General Practitioners, says that he and his colleagues in the United Kingdom have seen patients following advice they find on the internet, such as holding their breath to “self-diagnose” or drinking hot beverages to fight the virus.

Dr. Maru of New York’s Elmhurst Hospital says the number of people who have potentially delayed treatment is “staggering.”

The doctor knows of neighbors who contracted the disease – and died – because they believed that social distancing is ineffective or that the coronavirus is a hoax.

And he says that he and his colleagues spend precious time trying to discredit the misinformation when they might be caring for patients.

Conspiracy theories against 5G have evolved to link this technology to covid-19. (Photo: BBC)

But Dr. Maru was also quick to take the blame off the patients.

“Disinformation is a structural problem,” he says. “Blaming someone for drinking bleach or staying home and dying is like blaming someone who walks down the street and gets hit by a drunk driver.”

In a statement, Facebook said it does not allow harmful misinformation and that they have removed “hundreds of thousands of posts about false cures, claims that the coronavirus does not exist, that it is caused by 5G or that social distancing is ineffective.”

The company also says it has put warning labels on 90 million posts.

YouTube says it prohibits content that promotes dangerous cures and has a range of anti-disinformation policies that question the existence of the disease or suggest that it is caused by 5G.

What awaits us

But as research on a coronavirus vaccine continues, many groups and anti-vaccine accounts that have grown in number follow their followers as a potential health threat, though not an immediate risk.

What some doctors we speak with fear that the development of a coronavirus vaccine, something that would be a historic human achievement, could be undermined by disinformation.

Some doctors fear that the anti-vaccine movement will undermine the finding of a covid-19 vaccine, if it occurs. (Photo: BBC)

The future is terrifying, medical professionals say, because of what they are seeing right now.

“We lose so many lives. They are very late, ”says Dr. Fernando in New York. “And we only see them die before our eyes.”

Brian, the Florida coronavirus patient, has a message for those who still believe in conspiracy theories: “Don’t be silly like me and the same thing will not happen to me and my wife.”

Additional reporting by Khue Luu Binh, Flora Carmichael, Alistair Coleman, Shruti Menon, Olga Robinson, Shayan Sardarizadeh, and a journalist from the BBC Persian service.



