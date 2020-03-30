WUHAN, March 30 (.) – For barber Xiong Juan, easing restrictions on Wuhan City, epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak, means she is now busier than ever.

Xiong, 39, spends her days on her electric bike, offering her services to local residents who, like her, were trapped in her home after authorities in early January ordered a confinement in the city of 11 millions of people.

“It was very difficult to bear,” said a client who only identified himself by his last name, Ren. He said his hair had grown too long since December, the last time he had it cut.

“This is a blessing,” he stated as Xiong trimmed her hair with scissors.

Xiong worked in a hair salon but, like hundreds of thousands of companies in China, had to close due to government measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which had infected 81,470 people on Sunday and killed 3,304 in mainland China, mainly in Wuhan. .

Xiong stayed inside his home to care for his two children, but began venturing out three weeks ago. Additional income is welcome after not working for that long.

“In one day, if it is a peak period, I can work from 8 in the morning until 6 in the afternoon cutting the hair of 70 people,” said the barber from a plaza in a residential complex. She allows them to see their final appearance through their iPhone camera.

“STILL A LITTLE SCARED”

Xiong charges each customer 30 yuan ($ 4.23), a much lower value than that applied for their regular salon services, which cost up to 156 yuan. It only cuts men’s hair, as they generally take less than 15 minutes.

Xiong wears a suit and gloves and disinfects the scissors between each client. Usually clients recommend it to others or get it by hanging around. Sometimes she cuts her hair by the side of the road due to restrictions that some resorts still have on visitors.

The classroom where he works should open in due course when the restrictions are further eased.

Asked about the risk of infection, she said, “Of course I’m still a little scared. But society needs us, so it should help in the small way that I can.”

