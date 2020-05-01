Black swans exist and we are facing one of them; that is, an extraordinary and implausible event with a lethal scope on the economy. The coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) is a shock that in its beginnings had an impact on the supply side of the economy and now it has spread to the whole of it. Unlike the summer financial crisis of 2007, unleashed by the commercialization in the United States of junk mortgages in an overpriced real estate market that after its collapse dragged the entire financial system, Covid-19 did not originate in any asset marketIt was not the effect of wrong economic or monetary policies, nor the bankruptcy of a large bank. No. This shock that is putting the world economy on the ropes and that many analysts begin to compare in devastation the Great Recession is invisible, spreads from person to person, very rapidly and is affecting from the manufacturing sector to financial services, markets, leisure and culture, and begins to smother the SME business network with illiquidity due to the fall in demand, paralyzing the value chains and the activity of sectors such as the automobile, the main exporter of the Spanish industry.

Recent research has shown that Global Value Chains represent almost 75% of growth in world trade, China being the most important source of this expansion. As Stephen S. Roach, former President of Morgan Stanley Asia, recently recalled: Apple’s recent alert that it will not meet the revenue target due to the coronavirus says it all: China’s shock is a major bottleneck for global supply, but the side effects of the demand are also very important ».

In general terms, the consensus among economists is that the negro black swan ’has arrived when the world economy was in a phase of deceleration, although not recessive, as some forecasts initially pointed out, consolidating perspectives of prudent optimism after a decade of falls and stagnation of activity due to the financial crisis.

The time horizon

According to some analyzes, the duration and depth of the crisis will depend on three variables: how quickly the virus spreads, how long it will take to find a vaccine, and how effective preventive policies are. And, one last, but not least: of the psychological variable among the population, with what degree of anxiety the pandemic is approached.

Two hypothetical scenarios would then open up. On the one hand, a short-lived crisis. In this case, a report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) provides for a behavior of world GDP in the form of ‘V’, for which forceful liquidity actions by the monetary authorities and fiscal stimulus would suffice to curb or mitigate the economic impact, as the experience of SARS in 2003 taught. On the contrary, if the crisis lasted beyond the first half, extreme that in principle it is discarded, recovery would depend on “more sustained and coordinated liquidity injections by central banks, more active fiscal policies (where margin is available) and renewed efforts to boost free trade and foreign investment ”. In this case, the recovery would be in the form of ‘U’, such as the oil crises of the 1970s and the most recent of 2007. «The loss of consumer and investor confidence is the most immediate sign of the spread of contagion, but deflation of asset prices, an aggregate demand weak, the increase in debt and the deterioration of income distribution pose major political challenges, “says the UN body.

A sign of the atypicality of the situation is what is happening in the United States, where despite the fact that its central bank (Fed) was the first to cut the reference rates (it has dropped them to almost zero) and to announce a injection into the economy of 1.5 trillion dollars (1.4 trillion euros), the equivalent of 7% of GDP, the volatility index of financial assets has been at its highest since 2008. At the same time, subprime corporate debt markets, sovereign bonds and corporate debt markets in emerging economies continue to experience declines in the face of a “sudden stop” in capital flows. Emerging currencies have depreciated around 10% since the crisis, which has more than doubled the price of the hedges in the event of non-payments.

The analysis firm Oxford Analytics, has had to revise – worse – its initial forecasts for Europe in light of the events, although it hopes that the situation will turn around in the second half of the year. “[…] now We expect the eurozone to experience a deep recession in the first half of this year. For now, we are still assuming a rapid rebound in the second half, when economic activity returns to normal and the impact of looser monetary and fiscal policies, together with lower oil prices, contribute to this, but given the nature of the crisis, forecasts are subject to an extreme degree of volatility ”, he points out Angel Talavera, responsible for the firm for Europe in a comment for investors. “The euro area will experience a deep recession in the first half of this year, and GDP growth in 2020 as a whole will be negative. While we still assume a quick rebound in the second half […]”He added.

Fiscal relaxation

The European Commission has not yet specified how much economic activity may decline. The first estimates point to the equivalent of 1% of GDP (about 160,000 million euros), but it could be higher depending on the “depth” of the coup. Or less, if you act quickly and efficiently. Brussels has authorized an aid program aimed basically at provide liquidity to companies in need for a volume of 37,000 million euros from the structural funds, a certainly marginal figure for the second largest economy in the world. But what is significant is that, unlike the 2007 financial crisis, in which Germany and the most orthodox countries of the club defended fiscal stability at all costs, this time the Commission has relaxed the rule and extraordinary expenses incurred by the coronavirus crisis will not count in the public deficit indicator. The President of the Commission, Von der Leyen, has urged member countries to make this “temporary” crisis a “short” and “limited” event. The Commission does not yet have official forecasts, but its technicians calculate that, for the moment, the outbreak will subtract 2.5 percentage points from the economic growth of the EU, according to El Pais. “It is very likely that growth for the euro area and for the EU as a whole will drop below zero this year and even potentially significantly,” said Director-General for Economic and Financial Affairs Maarten Verwey.

For his part, the IMF has proposed launching “direct cash transfers, wage subsidies” and tax breaks to combat “sharp shocks” that the epidemic is causing both the supply and demand side. Its chief economist, Gita Gopinath, anticipating the massive layoffs that are already taking place in Europe, has advocated that “Substantial fiscal, monetary and financial measures are applied to assist affected households and businesses”. The IMF has highlighted the “drastic” fall in manufacturing and services activity in China during the height of the crisis, which will have effects on global production chains, and the consequent loss of income, as well as the fear of contagion and the high uncertainty, which will bring down private consumption, as can already be seen in the tourism or hospitality sectors.

However, among the community of economists there is a division of opinions on the effectiveness of these policies to combat the crisis. Are fiscal incentives or a reduction in the price of money enough to restore activity in production chains? “The rate cuts cannot hurt as inflation, already moderate, is going down, but not much real economic stimulus should be expected from them. The same thing happens, unfortunately, with fiscal policy. Tax credits will not restart production when companies are concerned about the health of their workers and the risk of spread. Payroll tax cuts will not drive spending when consumers are concerned about safety at their favorite fast food chain, ”says Barry Eichengreen of the University of California, Berkeley.

Of the same opinion is Philippe Waechter, director of economic research at Ostrum AM (from the French manager Natixis IM): “the current epidemic has begun to generate a supply shock that monetary policy will not be able to manage”. As he details, “a reduction in interest rates would raise demand, but supply cannot increase in the short term because people in many places in China cannot go to their jobs.” For this reason, Waechter warns: “let us not count on the Fed, the ECB or other central banks as a source of solution since their only role is to limit bankruptcy of companies ”.

As Raghuram G. Rajan, former governor of the Central Bank of India and currently a professor at the University of Chicago, recalls, the problem with the pandemic is that it comes when The body of the world economy has not only not yet recovered from the ills of the previous crisis, but some variables have worsened. “The bottom line to remember is that the world economy never fully recovered from the 2008 global financial crisis, nor did the underlying problems that led to that disaster fully address. In contrast, governments, businesses and households around the world have accumulated more debt, and policy makers have undermined confidence in the world trade and investment system. ”

The other side of the coronavirus

From electronic sales of food products to distance education platforms, through virtual medical consultations, disruptions of daily life in China due to the coronavirus outbreak are forcing consumers and businesses to adapt rapidly in order to find digital solutions to everyday needs.

Observers trying to gauge the extent of the shocks to growth in China have been caught up in the debate over whether demand is permanently destroying or simply temporarily postponing. However, this dichotomy leaves out a key dynamic: part of the demand is simply transforming, says fund manager Fidelity.

Businesses selling food products online are buzzing with activity in mainland China at a time when the population is not going to physical stores to minimize contact with others. Active users with food product applications nearly doubled to around 10 million from the previous year during the Chinese New Year festivities (from January 24 to February 2) and increased again to 12 million in the two weeks following until February 16, according to the data collected by Quest Mobile.

Hema, the food division of e-commerce giant Alibaba, saw the number of users of its application skyrocket 128% during the holiday period compared to the same period in 2019. Tens of millions of people have been confined to China during weeks after the government imposed severe quarantine measures in what the government media called a “war” against the virus. For necessity, new users –Including older people– They have learned how to order food and make payments with their mobile phones. Many of them are likely to remain users even after the outbreak is over, as online retailers will compete to offer discounts.

Faced with travel restrictions, some of the older people less familiar with technology have also learned to play popular mahjong with their friends online. Online training has also emerged as another major beneficiary of the outbreak in the face of school closings and the millions of children held in their homes. Active users of Chinese distance learning platforms have increased by 22% during the vacation period from a year ago, while average daily usage time has increased by 30% according to Quest Mobile data. Companies like TAL Education and Koolearn Tecnology will benefit from the adoption of virtual classrooms and digital learning across the country. There is a good chance that Chinese parents will continue to use these services after the outbreak.

Infection risks from large crowds have spurred demand for virtual work environments. Alibaba’s DingTalk service and Tencent’s corporate WeChat have come under pressure from explosive user growth in recent weeks. Active users of WeChat business mini-programs have nearly tripled since the beginning of January. Although the use of virtual work environments could be reduced when the outbreak is over, their acceptance could undoubtedly remain above pre-coronavirus levels.

Medical services, such as consultations and sales of medicines, have also experienced a strong boom on the internet, since the population avoids going to the hospital to reduce the risk of contagion as much as possible. Users of the DXY health app and Jianke online pharmacy have more than tripled from a year ago. Many users are likely to remain so after the outbreak, as China is promoting the use of online services to reduce the burden on the country’s healthcare system.

However, a few sparks of growth will arise and go out with the coronavirus. Online games and video services are registering a peak of users, simply because people have more time to occupy while being forced to stay at home. The gaming business units of Tencent and NetEase are going to benefit, but it’s hard to believe that the current high growth is going to last beyond the outbreak.

The 2003 SARS outbreak triggered an unprecedented wave of Internet adoption in China and helped create technology billionaires like Jack Ma and Richard Liu. However, the impact of the current epidemic is likely to pale in comparison, as Internet and mobile use in the country are already among the highest in the world. Chinese citizens spend an average of more than three hours a day on mobile, and it seems difficult to raise this level.

