A black Captain America would be welcome, according to Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie, star of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, believes that the world is ready for a black captain america. In an interview with Jemele Hill, the actor revealed that he is optimistic about the public’s reaction if he were the new Cap.

Mackie, who put down the shield on Falcon and the Winter Soldier, opened the door to become the new Captain America. “You know what, I’m very, very optimistic about the reaction that if it did happen that I would become Captain America. Because I think it is very important, the representation is very important. “, Said the actor.

According to the interpreter of Sam Wilson in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the presence of a black Captain America is important to all minorities. “It will generate conversations in every home, each father will have to sit with his son, each mother will have to sit with her daughter,” he mentioned.

Although Anthony Mackie does not confirm that he will become Captain America, his statements anticipate that it will happen at some point. If we remember, Sam Wilson received the shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame from an elderly Steve Rogers.

Sam Wilson would become Captain America in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Sam Wilson becomes Captain America

Attention!!! Spoilers below. During the first chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson donates the vibranium shield to the Smithsonian Museum. Subsequently, the United States government gives it to John walker, also known as Super-Patriot in the comics.

The problem is that this decision has not only caused controversy in the comic world, but in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Super-Patriot is an antihero and their version of patriotism differs from Steve Rogers, so there are constantly squabbles between them. In Falcon and the Winter Soldier things are different, as Walker is seen as an impostor by fans and spawned a flurry of memes during the first episode.

Although the second chapter tries to answer some questions, the reality is that Falcon will end up taking the mantle of Captain America sometime this season. Proof of this is one of the official Disney toys that shows Sam Wilson in his new outfit, inspired by the comics version.

Another clue has to do with the intentions to make Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe more inclusive. Despite criticism for “imposing” characters to cover the progressive quota, Black Captain America is no Disney invention.

Isaiah Bradley, the first black Captain America.

Isaiah Bradley, the forgotten supersoldier is the first colored man who inject the serum into Project Renaissance. Decades later, Sam Wilson takes the mantle of Captain America when Steve Rogers loses the virtues of serum after his experiences in Dimension Z.

Mickey’s house could take advantage of this situation, although we will have to wait for more episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier to know the outcome.

