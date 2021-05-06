Compartir

Disclaimer: The Capital has received a payment in exchange for writing this article.

When it comes to investing in crypto, you need to make sure that you are doing it right and that is where you start doing all the research. It could also be where you first meet PrimeXBT, and you’ll want to know a lot more about this service, what it does, and how you can use it to your advantage. Fortunately, we are going to go over a lot of that here.

What is PrimeXBT?

The short answer is that PrimeXBT is a Bitcoin-based margin trading platform. More than that, it’s an award-winning one that has been around for a decent amount of time and offers users access to over 50 different assets. This includes some of the most popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple, as well as forex, commodities, and even indices. All of these options make PrimeXBT completely different than what you will find with many other platforms. Plus, there are even more features to consider.

PrimeXBT offers bitcoin margin guarantee for trading assets. They also offer copy trading with covesting and allow you to access basically any market you want, even if you have a different type of currency in your account. And all of this is completely different from what you would get with different systems or similar systems. That is what makes it a popular choice for many who are just starting to invest or even those who are more experienced at it.

PrimeXBT offers up to 100: 1 leverage on crypto assets and up to 1000: 1 for other traditional markets, including commodities, indices, and forex. This provides even more opportunities for those who want to invest and also ensures that you will have more money to invest, despite what you may currently have in your account.

In addition to all this, the platform provides intensive security and privacy features, allowing exchanges and other actions within the platform without the need for KYC. This allows users to feel more comfortable investing and keeping their personal information as private as possible from the platform, as well as from potential hackers who could enter the platform.

Add the accompanying partnerships (with groups like Devexperts, Covesting, and Bitfurys) and you have a platform that definitely offers a lot.

Starting

If you are a beginner in the cryptocurrency market, you may want to start with the free account that allows you to try different features with PrimeXBT. This system will allow you to explore different options and make sure you are on the right track when it comes to how the system works. Even the most experienced users may want to take a closer look at this option so that they can get a good idea of ​​this particular platform, which is definitely different from the others.

If you are looking to create an account, be it a free demo account or a full account, you can do so quickly because very little personal information is required to get started. This is how the system protects your privacy and identity while operating. It is also a way to ensure that the system is easy to set up and that you can complete your first operations in just a few minutes.

Keep in mind that you will have to spend some time and effort in the process of learning how this system works. Although it is relatively simple, you will ultimately use your real money and currency to trade and that means there is a lot of risk involved. You want to make sure you are aware of and comfortable with the risk of each type of operation you are involved in.

Added functions

There are a number of different features available with this system, including address whitelisting to increase the protection of your account and funds. All addresses to withdraw funds must be ‘whitelisted’ in order to be used. This means that someone who gains access to your account will only be able to withdraw funds from previously whitelisted accounts.

For those who want to increase their income and especially increase their passive income, there is a referral system available. This referral system actually goes to four different tiers, giving you a lot of options for sending people to the platform and making profit from the people you refer, the ones they refer, and even the people who refer those referrals. All the way up to four different levels.

Turbo is another of the main features of this platform. They created the Turbo platform to allow their users to bet on price actions of several different assets in a short period of time. What’s even better is that there is a chance of earning up to 90% if you can accurately predict what will happen to different assets. But you need to know how they are going to happen in 30 second, 1 minute or 5 minute intervals.

There are several different assets within this system, each offering different payout durations and ratios. If you’re interested, you can also take a look at the process with a demo account to practice and see what you can do before you decide to put your own money into it. This is important because it is a very high risk investment and requires someone who is ready to take that risk.

You will also find covesting here, which is a great way to set up your trading strategies and stay in control of them as well. You will be able to view the assets of other traders and then you can copy those investments as you wish. This allows more experienced traders to earn passive income from those who choose to copy them and also allows newer traders the opportunity to follow someone who is more experienced with the process.

Trading process and market

One of the best things you will find here is that PrimeXBT has many different trading instruments. This is how they attract even more users and how you can increase the amount of profit you make from investing. What’s even better is that you can open more than one trading account and then use different types of currencies.

Currency options include USDC, USDT, and PnL, although these are only a small number of the options that you will have available to you. It is also important to consider the most common cryptocurrencies rather than just settlements and stablecoins that are also commonly used with the system.

Another change with this system compared to others is that it actually uses STP instead of the more commonly used P2P. If you are looking for even more liquidity, this is the way you want to go and it will make a big difference to the overall investments you make within the market. That’s because STP offers additional features and options for users.

STP is straight through processing, which means that PrimeXBT places orders through liquidity providers. This is different from P2P, which sends users to other users or uses a market algorithm to process all transactions. With STP you will get the higher liquidity you are looking for and also experience less slippage, which will make users much happier and more profitable.

With different types of transactions, STP will allow you to place an order, activate the order and execute it immediately. Then you can get the benefits of that transaction. You won’t have to worry about the lag that can occur with P2P systems. This also works for all different types of transactions, including international markets, cryptocurrencies, and more.

You will get the liquidity you need to execute orders by using this process and by stepping away from the internal matching guarantees that you may find with other platforms. And you will have a lower margin in the process.

Expenses and fees

As with everything, you’ll want to take a look at the costs involved when you’re starting out. PrimeXBT offers some low fees that you won’t find with other systems. With many other exchanges, you can pay 0.75 as a receiver, but manufacturers can get refunds. Due to the STP format of PrimeXBT, this is not the way they operate. In fact, they pay for the operations of the liquidity providers.

Also, this means that they cannot offer refunds to manufacturers. However, what is beneficial here is that you will get some of the lowest trading fees at 0.05% for cryptocurrencies. With other markets and trades you want to do, you will get even lower rates. Some offer as little as 0.001%, which gives you even more profit in trading.

Support systems and reliability

You want to make sure you have a great support system for whatever platform you invest with and you will definitely get it with PrimeXBT. This system offers a 24/7 chat option, so you can always reach someone with your questions and concerns while trading, no matter what time of day or night.

You also won’t have a problem with downtime. That’s not to say PrimeXBT never has downtime, but if you do, you’ll get fast resolution and great system reaction time. PrimeXBT keeps its users up-to-date and also makes sure that they compensate their users if there is downtime so that you don’t miss out on opportunities that you might have had.

For other types of disputes and issues, it seems that PrimeXBT has a huge drive to do the right thing for its clients and make sure they are on the right track at all times. They will resolve disputes quickly and are very fair to the people who use their platform. Even when things are out of the company’s control, they continue to work toward a positive resolution for everyone.

What to know

In general, it is important to know that this platform has a lot to offer. There are a host of features and abilities that are already available with PrimeXBT and the system is always looking to implement new systems. For example, the Turbo feature is a relatively new one that they have created and continues to grow.

While there is still much more that this platform could do in the future, it is important to consider all the advanced options and improvements that they already have over many of the other types of cryptocurrency platforms out there. It is a great way to start if you are a beginner or you can continue to develop your portfolio if you are already an experienced user.

You will have many different markets and products available together, and you will get the STP features you may want when it comes to liquidity and more. Make sure you get the best out of your platform and enjoy the fact that this platform will really help you get where you want to be.

You will be able to get reliability and excellent dispute resolution as well. If you’ve ever worried about getting involved in the cryptocurrency space due to potential problems in these areas, you definitely don’t have to worry about PrimeXBT. It is designed to give you everything you have been looking for and more.