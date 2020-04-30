General Motors introduced the Silverado in 1998 as the successor to the long-running Chevrolet C / K line.

The recognized Chevrolet Silverado It is a full-size truck, manufactured by the Chevrolet division of General Motors. The Silverado is the second-best-selling light-duty pickup, behind Ford F-Series vehicles.

The Silverado is known for its entry into the hybrid arena, and for its clean lines and uncomplicated styling, but always having its engine durability and work efficiency.

Here we present the evolution of the Chevrolet Silverado from its origins:

First generation

Silverado’s first generation of production was run alongside the Sierra line as heavy trucks (HD). V8 engines were offered in sizes 4.8, 5.3, and 6.0L. At this point, Chevrolet was incorporating consumer comfort and the most luxurious interiors into a solid work truck platform.

Second generation

This new generation Silverado arrived in the last quarter of 2006 as a 2007 model. This model also significantly improved aerodynamics compared to its predecessors, such as steep windshields and narrower panel gaps that improve fuel economy.

This generation won the North American Truck of the Year award in 2007 and was the magazine’s Truck of the Year. MotorTrend in 2007.

Third generation

This generation also achieved the Truck of the Year award, GM improved stability and strength by using high-strength steel and structural improvements to the K2XX platform.

The huge 6.6L Duramax Diesel V8 was also featured in this generation. Models like the Sierra HD All Terrain included Rancho shocks, skid plates, and the standard Eaton self-locking rear differential for better off-road control.

Fourth generation

2020 models feature an impressive combination of comfort, durability and power.

This generation offers 6 engine options, 8 complete finishing options for any application, and 3 unique special editions that look flawless.

