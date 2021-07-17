A biochemist gives important advice to young people in full increase of cases

Celebration in Barcelona after the end of the state of alarm. (Photo: NURPHOTO VIA NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Cases in Spain have skyrocketed, especially among the younger population. According to the report of the Ministry of Health this Thursday, the incidence among people aged 12-19 years is already at 1,311 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks, while in the group of 20-29 years it is going to the 1,581 positives. In Spain, the incidence is 500.

Raising awareness and counseling these younger groups has become essential to try to avoid a further expansion of cases among these age groups.

For her, the biologist and doctor in molecular biology María Tapia has made a thread on her Twitter account with an important recommendation for young people. “If you have been in contact with a positive, do not rush to take the test, but isolate yourself until the moment of the test,” he asked them.

Tapia has exemplified this by saying that if the contact has occurred on Sunday and there are no symptoms, it is better to wait four or five days to take the test (Thursday or Friday) instead of doing it immediately (Monday or Tuesday). “But isolate yourselves until then”, has influenced.

To represent it graphically, he has shared an image of the Harvard epidemiologist Michel Mina: “If you do it too soon, you are in the white zone at the beginning, the virus has already entered your body, but there are so few that the test DOES NOT ‘see them ‘(no test, not PCR either) ”.

“If you do it very soon: you take the test, it is negative, you think you are not infected and you go out in the red zone (very contagious)”, he added.

Tapia has reiterated that that is why the best thing, after being in contact with a positive, is “to isolate yourself immediately, but wait until day three or four” to undergo a test.

“Although if you can do two tests, another even better option is to do one on day two or three and another on day four or five,” he concluded.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

