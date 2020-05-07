At the beginning of the pandemic, when positive cases of coronavirus were officially registered in Nicaragua, Mario (fictitious name) says, in the hospital where he works they did not even want to give them a protective suit. With the passing of the days, the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country and the pressure of health personnel, the authorities of the hospital center were releasing.

Mario is a clinical bioanalyst from a private hospital in Managua. He is one of those who collects samples from patients suspected of coronavirus.

It may interest you: Doctors call for extreme measures for Covid-19 infections. The virus is already in the community

He has asked to have his testimony anonymous because he says that talking can cost him his job.

“I am interested in people knowing the reality of us, perhaps that way they become aware of what is happening in hospitals because I see that people arrive as if nothing had happened. People are still incredulous and that at this point people do not believe it scares me, because we are all going to die, “she says.

What does your job in the hospital consist of?

I am a clinical bioanalyst. I take all the blood samples, I do the analysis of urine, feces, lipid profile, all the blood chemistry. Now, in this pandemic, it is also the role of the bioanalyst to take the sample from the suspected patient because the test is only done by the Minsa.

Also read: Anguish continues in relatives of suspected Covid-19 patients at the German Nicaraguan Hospital

What exactly do you do?

We do the swabbing, we keep it in your means of transport and we will deliver it to the Conchita Palacios where they do the PCR. That is the function. They send us in an ambulance to drop them off. At Conchita they give you the means of transport for the sample and the special swabs. We do not carry out confirmatory tests, we do complementary tests in the laboratory.

As which?

We have our protocol for examining suspected patients: ferritin, D-dimer, troponin, procalcitonin, blood count, liver profile …

Who decides which patient is swabbed?

There is a doctor in charge. They give you a file and tell you such a patient, but I understand that the Minsa is the one who authorizes whoever it is done to.

Also read: A Nicaraguan who beat the Covid-19 in Alicante, Spain calls not to lose hope through a poem

Do you know how many cases have tested positive?

The results are sent to the epidemiology area, not to the laboratory. We do not have access. We realize that they are positive cases because they are first transferred to a suspect area, then to an isolated area when the test was undetermined. Because they are never reported positive, only indeterminate and negative.

When you are going to take a sample of a suspected case, what protective equipment do you go with?

It is a lawsuit because at the beginning they did not want to give you a protective suit to enter to make those samples. Nobody wanted to go to the ICU or the isolated to get into it like that, so after we stood firm, that they gave us the complete kit, they agreed to give us a kit, but it is a kit that we sometimes find wet, lying on the floor, They do not want to give you a mask, it is a lawsuit, but in the end you end up completing it.

Also read: “Coronavirus: Will I be the next to die?”: The dramatic testimony of the doctors who have been infected with covid-19 in Latin America

It is a whole suit, a mask, a mask, two pairs of gloves. It is a burning suit, that you are 20 minutes and you feel that it is a sauna. They give you a hat for your hair. Sometimes they give plastic shoes, sometimes they don’t. What we do is put plastic bags on our shoes to protect ourselves.

Do you feel exposed?

Sure. If you are sent to take samples like this, if you enter an isolated area, at any time you are prone to contamination. And sometimes you go three, four times …

Are you afraid?

Yes. I have a girl, I am afraid to come to my house and infect her. One of my parents is diabetic. Coming and infecting my family scares me. Go take those samples with that mess. I am afraid to go there and they are giving you reusable suits that are not completely decontaminated … If the security situation were different we would all be working.

Have there been resignations?

Yes, several. Three casualties in the laboratory, several nurses … We as clinical bioanalysts do not agree, if there is a staff already appointed to take care of these patients why do they make the bioanalyst enter and leave the room. There is a greater risk that we will all be contaminated because you are in the entire hospital. Then you come to the laboratory and take samples of arriving patients, adult children.

Also read: Between fear and little information. This is how Chinandega lives the Covid-19 pandemic

Do you follow any protocol after taking samples from suspicious patients?

Yes, behind you take, your sample. You take off your suit according to the rules, you disinfect yourself and you go to bathe at one in the morning, two in the morning. Then another clothes, your gabacha and you continue working. If they call you back then you have to go again, put your suit on again.

What information do they give them at the hospital? Are they forbidden to speak?

They haven’t told us not to talk, but they also don’t give you information on how many cases there are. Nor is it that they have held a meeting on how this situation will be treated.

What do you think the hospital should do?

They should give us protection from the moment you enter the hospital, for me that is vital. That should be not only for doctors, nurses, bioanalysts, but also the cleaning staff, pharmacy, cashiers … The care should be for everyone.