The dizzying number is published this Friday by Marca. If, however, the Liga season does not come to an end, the Spanish football elite would lose almost a billion euros.

According to its calculations combining ticket office, TV rights not collected, advertising contracts not honored and stalled marketing revenue, the Iberian daily expects an overall shortfall of 957 million euros.

The players alone will bear 450 million euros of this debt linked to the coronavirus. Via wage cuts imposed or negotiated in particular.

All the news from La Liga