A bigger ‘#Luimelia’, ‘The age of anger’, ‘The route’ … ATRESPlayer prepares series with very good looking

At Atresmedia they are very committed to the project that is ATRESPlayer PREMIUM. And very happy: they claim to be the streaming platform of a leading free-to-air television in Spain, something that is due to their commitment to original and exclusive content. Many other platforms with more experience would give anything to have a phenomenon like ‘Venom’, of course. But now they have to look for new successes (beyond the expected reality contest ‘Drag Race Spain’) and for this they have gathered the press to list the projects they have in hand. The verdict: there is good raw material that could become a handful of very attractive series.

The big news is ‘The Age of Wrath’, a series focused on adolescents based on the novel by Nando López. The novelist and playwright also signs the script, which will tell the story of a teenager who is accused of the death of his father. It is inspired by experiences and testimonies collected by López during his years as a high school teacher. Co-produced with The Mediapro Studio, this series aims to “make a general portrait of the educational system and promote a debate on what education this generation of adolescents receives, both public and at home”, according to the director Jesús Rodrigo (‘Vis a vis’).

One of the most promising bets is ‘La novia gitana’, a series that we already knew will be directed by Paco Cabezas. The Sevillian director has made a name for himself by interspersing two facets: that of a director in great American television blockbusters such as’ Fear The Walking Dead ‘,’ American Gods’ and ‘Penny Dreadful’ and that of a filmmaker behind very cañí titles like ‘ Neon Meat ‘and’ Goodbye ‘. And it seems that he will be able to combine both in this thriller based on the novel by Carmen Molas. Over eight 50-minute episodes, this Diagonal TV and VIACOMSCBS co-production will tell the story of a homicide inspector haunted by her past who indulges in alcohol and sex while investigating the murder of a young gypsy woman, who disappeared after her bachelorette party.

You can probably also expect alcohol, sex, lots of electronic music and drugs galore in ‘The route’. This series co-produced with Caballo Films, Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s company, will deal with the years of the bakalao route. Created by Borja Soler and Roberto Martín Maiztegui, it will tell the story of a group of friends who experienced first-hand the decade of excess and partying on the roads of Valencia.

Another project that had already been announced is ‘Two years and one day’. The producer and protagonist Arturo Valls has advanced some details about this “prison sit-com” written by the scriptwriters of ‘El vecino’ Raúl Navarro and Miguel Esteban together with those of ‘Nasdrovia’ Sergio Sarriá and Luismi Pérez. It is about the story of Carlos, a successful television presenter and actor who, after making an unfortunate joke during a proclamation in an Andalusian town, is sued for the crime of religious offenses and ends up in jail serving a sentence of two years and a day. According to Valls, the series will not explore the issue of the limits of humor but will portray the day-to-day life of this famous man in prison, setting up a theater workshop with the prisoners or trying not to anger a director who idolized him until she met him in person.

In pre-production phase it is ‘Cardo’, a production by Suma Latina, the Javis company, series created by Ana Rujas and ‘Veneno’ scriptwriter Claudia Costafreda. Rujas will play the protagonist, María, in this generational tale of today’s young women. Costafreda will also be the director.

A bigger ‘#Luimelia’

As for series that will soon return to ATRESPlayer PREMIUM, perhaps the most anticipated of all of them is ‘#Luimelia’, an original spin-off of ‘Amar es para siempre’ that imagines the relationship between Luisita (Paula Usero) and Amelia (Carol Rovira ) in the present. But returns bigger and more ambitious than ever: the fourth season that is already filming will have eight half-hour episodes, unlike the 10-minute episodes we have seen so far. An expansion of plots and characters to address “more earthly and everyday problems,” according to Usero.

Also in full shooting is the second season of ‘Toy Boy’, which will be previewed on the platform and then will go to Netflix. We recently saw the first image of the two most important signings: Álex González and the Italian actress Federica Sabatini. ‘By Ana Milan’, the series that fictionalizes the life of the actress and presenter, is also filming its second installment.

Last but not least, a few days ago the filming of ‘The Protected: The Return’ began, the return 10 years after the successful Antena 3 series. Ana Fernández has advanced in the press conference that her Chispitas has grown a lot, now her name is simply Sandra and she no longer needs the protection of gloves.

No news from ‘Venom’

The most striking absence of the event has been that of the Javis, who are recording the second edition of ‘Mask Singer’. The creators of ‘Veneno’ and the judges of ‘Drag Race Spain’ are so busy that at the moment nothing is known about this continuation of the successful series based on the life of Cristina Ortiz. It was said that they would look for a way to continue exploring the LGTB history of our country, and in ATRESPlayer PREMIUM they claim to be open to what Calvo and Ambrossi want to do, but at the moment there is no news in this regard.