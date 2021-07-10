A big step for your egos, small for now for humanity

Entrepreneurs Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, competitors in the space race. (Photo: GETTY / .)

Jeff Bezos has been preparing for months his departure as Amazon’s top boss, something announced in February and which took effect this July, when he went from being CEO to executive chairman of the company’s board. But the richest man in the world – with a net worth of more than $ 200 billion – was not planning a retreat between palm trees and golf holes. His gaze was set higher.

Just a month ago, he announced that he will travel to space: on July 20, the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight, he will go aboard the New Shepard, a rocket manufactured by his company Blue Origin. His stellar announcement was soon overshadowed by that of another billionaire, Richard Branson, who will be ahead of him by traveling into space on July 11 aboard a ship from his company, Virgin Galactic.

And all this in a context in which they share an obsession with space with another great rich man, Elon Musk, creator of Tesla and Space X. He is no less ambitious than them although for now he will not take his feet off the Earth: before 2050 wants to have transported a million people to Mars.

What is it about space that so attracts great fortunes? Thanks to your money, can they indulge in space tourism or do they see an opportunity in heaven to add to their checking accounts? Be that as it may, Javier Santaolalla, engineer, doctor in particle physics and aspiring astronaut from the European Space Agency, believes that these launches represent “a small step in that great journey to the stars and a very symbolic step that also represents a different line that is opening of the private travel and the space race of the big industries ”.

Go up, see and go down

Can Branson and Bezos be called astronauts? In a strict sense, yes, although what they are going to do in space does not look like the usual missions. As David Hernando, from the specialized website Frontera Espacial, clarifies, “technically an astronaut is every person who has reached space” and they will.

“It is a space trip, but you have to bear in mind that it is suborbital. They will fly at an approximate height of about 100 kilometers, the Kárman line [el límite entre la atmósfera y el espacio exterior]. Yes, there is some discussion because the Americans say that it starts at 80, but more or less both ships are going to reach 100 kilometers – in fact, Jeff Bezos’ in the last attempt reached 106 kilometers – and then they will go down ”, Explain. Simpler still: they will ascend and descend as if their ships were an elevator. They will not fly or spend many minutes in space, rather a few seconds.

The Virgin Galactic mission has a crew of two pilots and four specialists, Branson being one of them. On the contrary, as Hernando describes, “the New Shepard rocket, from Blue Origin, is fully automatic, the crew members do not have to do anything at all. Surely, when there are already operational missions, there will be a person in charge of the company inside the rocket to ensure the issue of suits, if there is a release and the belts are released when they are up … “.

In that ship without control controls, Bezos will go along with three people: his brother, Wally Funk – an 82-year-old pilot, from NASA’s first class of female astronauts, who did not make it to space because he was a woman – and a fourth crew member. who has paid 23 million euros to go.

Caution, explorer friend

With images as recent in the retina as that of a SpaceX Starship gutted on the ground after a landing or others exploding, it is worth wondering about the physical integrity of these millionaires.

“Obviously, space travel always carries a risk because you don’t know what can go wrong, but for a few years the success rate in rocket launching has been very high,” aspiring astronaut Santaolalla is optimistic. “It is another of the great advances, the confidence that the rockets of this new generation are giving. They are no longer like at the beginning of the space age, which was a coin toss, but they are becoming more efficient and also safer ”, he adds.

From Frontera Espacial they emphasize an important difference between the two missions in that sense: “Bezos’s ship has an emergency escape system, but Virgin’s does not. It consists of propellants that Blue Origin has in the capsule area. If there is a problem during the launch, they automatically ignite, the capsule is separated from the main rocket, and it lands softly, away from the rocket to avoid dangers ”.

Bezos’s ship has an emergency escape system, but Virgin’s does not David Hernando, from Frontera Espacial

It is expected that, in the event of an engine failure in the Virgin Galactic, it will shut down and the ship can return gliding. “In fact, that happened in December. In a test, when they released the plane from the mothership, the engine fired for a second, a problem was detected, shut down, and so calmly returned to the spaceport, gliding, ”Hernando recalls.

And if that, science

These space flights raise some suspicion because it remains to be seen if they will be a boost for science or if it is a purely business issue. “This is the great doubt we have,” says Santaolalla. “Until now we are seeing a race of egos or world or economic preponderance. In the list of objectives of the great millionaires, it seems that it is very clear that they want to go far and want to achieve great things, but it is not known very well if on behalf of their companies, on behalf of their countries, humanity or the science and what is behind all those trips ”.

“We suspect, obviously, that when a company goes it has very clear commercial interests, but along the way it will also advance a lot scientifically, there will be things that mortals can take advantage of”, confides the disseminator.

According to Santaolalla, the Branson and Bezos companies work on many projects in collaboration with NASA and world space agencies “but we must not forget that it is a competition between companies and they are guided by the rules of private industry: patents and private developments. ”.

They want to achieve great things, but it is not known very well if in the name of their companies, their countries, humanity or science Javier Santaolalla, engineer, doctor in particle physics and aspiring astronaut of the European Space Agency

On the other hand, Hernando points out that NASA “has invested a lot, not so much in Virgin Galactic as in Blue Origin, because as it did with Space X, what it seeks is to diversify the ways in which the United States can access space. It has greatly enhanced the competition between companies. For example, when Space X started it was a rookie and if NASA did not grant the resupply contract to the International Space Station, they would have died. With that contract, Space X obtained funding, was able to develop research and its rockets and is now one of the best in the world. “

He also stresses that both Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin spacecraft have been conducting NASA and student science experiments on test flights. And as he emphasizes, astronaut 004, Sirisha Bandla, will travel with Branson, whose role will be to evaluate the entire experience “to do research with those flights.”

Will the rest of us travel to space soon?

The goal of Virgin Galactic, says Hernando, is that you can make trips to space for about $ 30,000. “But that is extremely far, I do not see it entirely viable,” he admits.

The direction is clear: get to Mars and it will be in the next decade or the next. And it will be thanks to all this that is happening today Javier Santaolalla, engineer, doctor in particle physics and aspiring astronaut of the European Space Agency

Santaolalla does not see it very close either, but highlights the great step that the adventures of these millionaires represent: “This is something very beautiful because we are experiencing a rebirth of the spatial spirit. For the first time in many decades, they have looked at space again and it is generating a wave of projects that are infecting new generations. The direction is clear: get to Mars and it will be in the next decade or the next. And it will be thanks to all this that is happening today ”.

