By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

06/01/2020 4:03 pm

Despite the controversy around Death stranding, the Kojima Productions game managed to captivate critics, and reach a good number in sales. In this way, many of us are eager to know the next work of Hideo Kojima. However, it seems that this is still far from happening, because, According to the Japanese developer, one of his big projects was canceled.

During a recent interview with Livedoor, Kojima spoke about his future plans. Without giving much detail, Death Stranding’s creative mind revealed that one of the big projects he had in the pipeline was canceled. At the moment the nature of this work is unknown. This is what Kojima mentioned:

“Recently, a big project of mine was canceled, so I’m pretty pissed off, but that’s the gaming industry for you.”

So far, Kojima has confirmed that his studio is working on multiple projects, some larger than others. Similarly, the developer has shown interest in exploring the world of manga, cinema and VR technology. At the moment it is not clear which one was canceled, but at least we know that Kojima is still working on something.. This is what he mentioned in the same interview:

“It’s still in the early stages of planning, so I can’t say much, but deep down I’m actively working on it.”

On related topics, during the same interview, it was revealed that Death Stranding was a commercial success. Similarly, Kojima has denied rumors about the acquisition of P.T. and Metal Gear Solid by his studio.

Via: VGC

Meet Reyna, the Mexican character of Valorant

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.