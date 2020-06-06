The commitment of governments, companies and citizens is essential to achieve the SDGs set in the 2030 Agenda by the United Nations

Reach 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2030 it is everyone’s responsibility: governments, companies and citizens must work together for the common good. It is because of that Banco Santander, in its commitment to progress of society, has established 10 responsible banking goals to join and contribute its grain of sand in achieving these objectives.

For a greener world

Banco Santander is firmly committed to the environment and continues to work to reduce the generation of waste and emissions in its own business operations. In this commitment, SDG 7: Affordable and clean energy, SDG 11: Sustainable cities and communities, SDG 12: Responsible production and consumption, and SDG 13: Climate action, gain great relevance.

For this it has implemented an energy efficiency plan with the aim that, in 2025, 100% of the electricity it uses comes from renewable sources and that by 2021 the use of single-use plastic has been eliminated in all offices and buildings. In addition the company will reach this year your commitment to be 100% carbon neutral.

In 2019, Santander mobilized 19,000 million euros in green financing and it was a world leader in renewable energy financing, both in terms of the number of transactions and their amounts.

A benchmark as a company

One of the objectives set by Banco Santander is to become one of the 10 best companies to work for. Given the SDG 8 you are looking for promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all, the entity invests a significant effort in creating a conciliatory, diverse and inclusive work environment. A work under the philosophy of Best Place To Work, which encompasses a multitude of initiatives, as a fundamental element of the company’s culture and values.

Gender equality

In more advanced societies, men and women are sought to have the same rights. SDG 5 seeks to achieve gender equalitys and empower all women and girls. Banco Santander has different initiatives around the world to contribute to this goal. Specifically in our country they have launched Generation 81, to give visibility to female references, break stereotypes and provide financial training promoting female empowerment and Women with S, which promotes female talent in the professional field to reinforce women’s leadership. All this effort has led the financial institution to lead the Bloomberg 2020 Gender Equality Index.

Financial empowerment

To achieve a more equitable world with the same rights for all, we find SDG 1, which seeks end poverty and SDG 10, which aims to reduce equality in and between countries. In 2030, it is expected to guarantee that all men and women, particularly the poorest and most vulnerable, have the right to the same economic resources, as well as basic services, ownership and control of assets, inheritance, natural resources, and new technologies. and financial services, including microfinance.

To contribute to financial education and empowerment, the entity has different programs: Prospera Santander Microcredit in Brazil, which promotes the growth of small businesses to provide a opportunity for the most disadvantaged to escape poverty; Tuiio in Mexico, which offers financial products and services for people without access to the formal financial system; and Superdigital, a mobile platform that allows basic transactions without having a bank account and is used by more than 500,000 people in Brazil, Mexico and Chile.

Committed to education

According to the report The Fortune 500 Change The World, Banco Santander is the private company that most supports education superior in the world, with an investment of more than 1,800 million euros since 2002 and the awarding of more than 430,000 scholarships and university grants since 2005. In this way, it is committed to SDG 4 to guarantee inclusive, equitable and quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. These aids are channeled through Santander Universities, with programs that promote access to education, entrepreneurship and youth employability in all the countries in which the company operates.

United for a good cause

In order to achieve the SDGs, it is essential to promote global alliances for sustainable development set out in SDG 17. In this line, Banco Santander participates in numerous initiatives and working groups at the regional and international level that pursue the achievement of the different objectives, being, among other things, Founding member of the Responsible Banking principles promoted by the United Nations.