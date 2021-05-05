A Benfica-Porto that is worth a ticket to the Champions League

05/05/2021 at 1:08 PM CEST

Quique Briz

There are only four days left to finish the League in Portugal and the 31st day has as its main incentive the authentic battle that will take place in Da Luz Benfica Y Porto. Separated by four points, they fight to enter directly into the Champions League and not having to go through the previous rounds.

But that is not the only objective of a meeting that hides many aspirations. And is that the Porto he gambles his options in the League trying to cut points from a Sporting who plays in Vila do Conde against him Rio Ave. If the ‘dragões’ win they will continue in the battle, but if they lose they will not only see their hopes of the title broken but second place will be in jeopardy.

For the important game, the coach Sergio Conceição is still sanctioned for disrespecting the referee in the tie against the Moreirense. That game was Porto’s only league puncture in the last nine games, which shows a great form of the Porto team. However, he is taking the games by more momentum than play and in his last victory he did not have anything easy against him. Famalicão. For their part, Benfica also arrives in good shape apart from the inexplicable stumble at home against him. Gil Vicente mid April. Since then, he has been taking his games with more or less solvency, and wants to fight for second place. For the meeting they have already been discharged this Wednesday Darwin Nunez Y Adel Taarabt, who were injured. In four remaining days, those of Jorge Jesus They know that they could decide the league, because on the penultimate date they will also receive the Sporting.

Apart from this match, the League is also at stake this day in Vila do Conde. The Sporting, in his need to win to get closer to the title, he will play against a Rio Ave weighed down by a bad streak that has left him on the verge of descent. The team led by its captain Fábio Coentrão They haven’t won since the beginning of March and they need to beat Lisbon, something that no one has yet achieved this season.

The Rio Ave will be very aware of what the Boavista, which occupies the place of the relegation play-off and receives the Tondela from Pako Ayestarán. The Porto team is obliged to win to avoid the tie against the third in the Second Division, while the Tondela will rely on the goals of the third league top scorer Mario Gonzalez to get closer to sixth place, a position that went to six points with the loss to Benfica.

Farense Y National they are the teams that occupy the relegation places and risk their lives every day that passes. Both face teams that are fighting for sixth place in European access: those from the Algarve will receive the Vitória Guimarães, while the seconds must travel to the field of the Moreirense to cut distance to salvation, located at five points.

For his part, Sporting braga will be aware of the possible puncture of the Benfica to approach positions of Champions and will play against a Paços de Ferreira relatively quiet in fifth place. In addition to this match, the day will also open with the meeting between Maritime Y Gil Vicente, a party with many interests in the lower zone and that can make life very difficult for the loser. The Spanish coach Julio Velazquez The face of Marítimo has changed, as a victory would confirm their salvation despite the fact that when he came to the bench eight days ago, they occupied the red lantern on the table. This is demonstrated by the last victory against Braga thanks to a goal from the forward Joel tagueu in the final minutes.

The Famalicão, defeated by the Porto in the last game, he wants to get away from the relegation zone by winning at home against him Santa Clara, who is looking for a sixth position that is four points behind and accumulates four days without winning. Finally, little significance in the table has the encounter between Belenenses Y Portimonense, settled in the quiet area.

Matchday 31 – Portuguese League (CEST times)

20:00 Sporting braga – Paços de Ferreira

20:00 Maritime – Gil Vicente

16:00 Moreirense – National

18:00 Belenenses – Portimonense

19:30 Benfica – Porto

21:30 Farense – Vitória Guimarães

20:00 Famalicão – Santa Clara

22:15 Boavista – Tondela

The day will be played from Wednesday to Friday and the teams will have rest until the following weekend, when they will play the 32nd and the penultimate date of the Portuguese championship.