A few hours ago, information emerged that assured that the 2020 SE iPhone launch was imminent. As soon as today. Well, if someone had doubts about the existence of this model and its name, they already have one more reason to stop doubting. All thanks to an oversight on the Apple website in the US.

A screen protector for a 4.7-inch iPhone SE

As the screenshot above shows, Apple has a Belkin screensaver on its American website. You can take a look here, since at the time of writing these lines the company has not corrected it. The striking thing is that it is one 4.7 inch terminal protector and in the name “iPhone SE / 8/7” is specified.

However, this model does not appear in the drop-down to choose the size. The previous iPhone SE had a 4-inch screen. IPhone 8 and iPhone 7 they have a 4.7 inch, so associating the iPhone SE with these models, necessarily means that they share size. Curious detail: the models seem to be ordered from most to least recent.

In the section of the product sheet where compatibility is mentioned, iPhone SE is not mentioned. It is possible that be a mistake. But the company has missed similar details on other occasions. Without going any further, the mention of the AirTags in a support document yesterday.

Some tech fans ** find it rash to launch a new iPhone model ** in current circumstances. Despite this, other companies continue in business as usual mode presenting new models. If the information is true, in a few hours we should be clear of doubts.

