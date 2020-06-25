Marcos Llorente is one of the fashion names in Spanish football. The Atlético de Madrid footballer has returned in great shape and is uncovering himself as a great second striker after Simeone’s ‘invention’. We are talking about a player who takes care of his diet and his physique to the maximum, so much so that one of his secrets is bed in which he sleeps, which costs a whopping 35.ooo euros.

« Rest better, live more », is the slogan of the firm Hogo, manufacturer of the bed on which Marcos Llorente rests daily. According to the description that appears on the company’s website, it is « the only scientifically guaranteed and patented rest system that naturally reduces your biological age while you sleep. »

The details of the ‘miracle’ bed

It is very curious to know the characteristics that a bed must have for it to cost 35,000 euros, and one of the Hogo partners explains it. «It has an earth connection, since electromagnetically decontaminates you. It is made with products investigated in various parts of the world. They are all natural materials, they have no chemicals, no plastics, and no petroleum derivatives, which prevents sweating and cold processes, which is why we wake up, « said Juan Alfaro. in the Cope.

But it has more benefits: «It has silver and graphite, which are electrically conductive, that’s why the need for grounding. It provides a different experience due to its relaxation and due to the thermoregulation and electromagnetic decontamination that exist in our body. Everything is directly related to the improvement of the immune system and improves your biological age. After two months, an analysis is done to see if it has improved and if not, the money is returned. A bed used by Marcos Llorente and other high-level athletes whose identities have not yet been revealed.