a beastly pick-up to dispute the leadership of Tesla

For 44 years, the F-150 series trucks have been America’s best-selling vehicle. The mythical pick-up is part of the American collective imagination. But now, Ford introduces the F-150 Lightning, its second electric vehicle after the Mustang Mach-E and a full-blown revolution for one of the greatest vehicles of all time.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is not just an electric version, it is also the most powerful pick-up in Ford history, with 563 hp and 1,050 Nm. A new model unveiled by Joe Biden himself, president of the United States, and that marks the arrival of the electric transition to one of the most popular cars.

The most powerful F-150 ever

The new F-150 Lightning will arrive with two electric motors, one on each axis. All versions will have all-wheel drive and a total of 563 horsepower. In comparison, the F-150 Raptor has 450 hp.

Users will have four driving modes: Normal, Sport, Off Road and Tow / Haul. At the acceleration level, the F-150 Lightning will also be the fastest, promising to reach 0 to 96 km / h in 4.4 seconds.

As it could not be otherwise in a pick-up of this style, the resistance and towing capacity are also present. The design is quite recognizable, although several lighting signatures have been incorporated on the sides. At the materials level, the F-150 incorporates a military grade aluminum body.

His towing capacity is 4,535 kg and it has a luggage compartment under the front hood of 400 liters. Its maximum load capacity is 900 kg.

Autonomy is another of the key points in an electric vehicle and although Ford has not announced the capacity of the batteries, we do know that there will be at least two models with autonomies of 370 and 482 km. To protect these batteries, the Ford F-150 Lightning will have a cover to protect it from rain, low temperatures and shocks.

Ford software will provide real time range estimates and to charge it we have an 80 amp charger. The company explains that in 41 minutes it will go from 15 to 80%, being able to travel about 86 kilometers with a 10-minute recharge. To complete the battery, it will take about eight hours.

With the Ford Intelligent Backup Power system, the brand ensures that its pick-up can serve as a power source with a capacity of 9.6 kW of power, capable of keeping the lights in a house on for up to three days in continuous use or up to 10 days if energy is rationed.

15.5 “touch screen and driving aids

The F-150 Lightning SYNC 4A system debuts, an upgrade to your infotainment system that will be controlled through a 15.5-inch touch screen that can be controlled by voice, has navigation connected to the cloud and has support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa and SYNC AppLink.

Behind the wheel, in the dashboard we have a 12-inch digital panel with an interface that displays information through animated graphics. Here we will get details of the driving mode or energy regeneration, as we could already see in the Mustang Mach-E.

Ford’s system is updated via OTA and will include driver aids such as BlueCruise, a hands-free system on the road over 160,000 kilometers throughout the United States and Canada. Low-level autonomous driving.

A price to challenge Tesla for the leadership of electric vehicles

The Ford F-150 Lightning will be available in 2022, with the first units being shipped to the US at the end of the year. Ford explains that this model will not arrive in Europe, since due to its characteristics it is a vehicle very focused on American terrain.

The F series sells almost a million units a year. It is a very popular model and the manufacturer knows it. Also for this reason, in addition to all the technology that it incorporates, it will also do so at a very reasonable price. The Ford F-150 Lightning will be available from $ 39,974 excluding tax. The extended-range XLT model will be available from $ 52,974.

However, these prices may be reduced by various subsidies for electric cars. The Ford F-150 Lightning is presented as the first great rival of Tesla when it comes to competing in this field.

Pickups are one of the most popular vehicles in the US, and this F-150 Lightning is the biggest bet in years to challenge Tesla’s lead in the electric industry. A competitor at the height that has chosen one of the most iconic vehicles in history from the US to take off his electrical career.

