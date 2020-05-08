Over the past three decades, Gotham City’s hero movies have had five actors portraying him, which has made one of the previous Batman protagonists upset with the film adaptations of the hero.

Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck are the actors who have played the hero of DC Comics from the ‘Batman’ movie released in 1989 and directed by Tim Burton.

The role, so far, is filled by Robert Pattinson who will bring the hero to life in a new version that will be directed by Matt Reeves.

Just released that Val Kilmer is upset with the Batman movies, the actor who starred in the 1995 film says he can’t believe the “ease” of changing actors in the movies.

It is not that Kilmer is not a great actor, as evidenced by his work in films such as ‘The Doors’, ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’ and ‘Heat’. It’s more than Joel Schumacher’s direction simply doesn’t have the way to treat Batman as the character in the comics, preferring him to be a straight man with no expression for villains.

The combination of this lack of complexity, Kilmer’s misbehavior on set, and the breakup of relationships with Schumacher meant that he was not asked to return to do ‘Batman and Robin’, it is unknown if it was for better or for worse yours.

Now, 25 years after ‘Batman Forever’, Val Kilmer is upset with the Batman movies expressing it in an interview for an American media outlet.

The actor says that the experience led him to the conclusion that Batman should not be an individual., but everyone sees what they want in it.

“That’s why it’s so easy to have five or six Batmans. It’s not about Batman. There is no Batman,” said the actor.

It’s a nice shot of the character’s extremely malleable nature. Comics, movies and TV shows have shown that very different stories of Batma can be told.n and still maintain the essence of what is. Batman character was precisely defined and thoroughly explored.

Kilmer could be right since everyone can have their favorite interpretation of the Gotham hero, according to what the character means for each one.