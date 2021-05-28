A basket from Cory Higgins one second from the end allows Barça to dream of the Euroleague

05/28/2021

On at 23:16 CEST

Jasikevicius already said it. The Barça was prepared to suffer, although nobody imagined that it would be so much. The Barça team qualified for the grand final of the Euroleague in the last action of the match, with a basket from Cory Higgins one second from the end (84-82)

A magnificent Mirotic (21 points), along with Calatthes (17), who ended up injured, put Barça in the grand final of the Euroleague. Only Anadolu Efes separates Barça from the dream of the third Euroleague in the history of the section.

Barça came out with the planned plan, an intense defense, and trying to move the ball to achieve good shots. Mirotic immediately connected to the duel, great news, although Micov answered for the Armani, the best of the Italians, who held the Barça stake (11-10).

Pau wakes up to the Barça

The Barca He kept looking for shares with an advantage and found a man who arrived at the right time: Pau Gasol. The one from Sant Boi entered like a cyclone due to a shutdown Davies and its impact was immediate: a triple, and good connections with Calathes that allowed him to score near the rim (23-19).

Messina did not like the future of the game and in five minutes he had already changed the whole team, giving entry to Chacho Rodríguez to give another air to yours. Although with an attack-inspired Pau, fue Punter the one who took the offensive relay of the canary, keeping Armani close, although a superior Barça (27-24).

Gasol started the second quarter with another triple and Barça opened a hopeful gap (32-26). Although Armani was still close because he managed to get fouls against Barça, which raised their defense a degree.

A fast-paced match

The pace was frenetic, and the Catalans were still ahead, with Mirotic remembering his best version (11 points at halftime), and with Calathes (9 points and five assists), another of the highlights in the first half, gave Barça the maximum with a triple (49-38)

Armani managed to grab two actions from Chacho Rodríguez to leave the game open at halftime (51-42), in a very good Barça first half that he dominated with the first and second teams on the track. Armani had to be left below 80 and it was already halfway …

Armani face change

In the resumption, Armani came out ready to change the dynamics, and he did it with triples, with Micov, Punter and one of Delaney, that put them ahead pfor the first time (57-58).

Jasikevicius asked for time because the Blaugrana attack had lost its freshness. It was necessary to recover the game of the first half.Jasikevivcius already said that they were prepared to suffer, and it was time.

And the Barça experienced the worst moments, before an Armani and Punter that grew every second. The Italians came to leave 8 (61-69) and Saras put the second unit trying to get the reaction.

Barça returns

With Calathes in command and a providential triple of his with time expiring, reduced the difference to four with 10 minutes to go (67-71). Barça’s fourth most important in Europe in a long time.

Every ball burned in the hands of both teams. The stakes were high, and both teams were unable to put a bit of order. Yes, the Barça managed to get ahead (77-76) with four minutes to play. Nerves on both sides.

And unfortunately for Barça, lost Calathes, one of the best, to injury with three minutes remaining, due to a sprain. Navarro lived it next to the bench with more nerves than his players. Those endings enchanted the one from Sant Feliu.

Punter’s triple tied at 82. The ball returned to Armani with 31 seconds. Punter missed the most comfortable triple of the night and in the next action Cory Higgins scored 0.8 from the end. The party was in the pocket and the Barça, in the end.