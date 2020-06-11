Mexico City,-Basketball players Jorge Gutiérrez, Paco Cruz, Gabriel Girón, Israel Gutiérrez and Lorenzo Mata have created the “A Basket for Mexico” initiative, in order to raise funds and help the most vulnerable children in Mexico during the COVID-19 quarantine .

It may interest you Miners ceases to belong to Grupo Pachuca

The selected Mexicans summoned the fans through social networks to participate in the campaign, which aims to deliver food to low-income children.

The funds will be received from June 8 to July 8 at the donadora.org portal: https://donadora.org/campanas/una-canasta-mexico

Photo courtesy

HLG

You can’t miss Liga MX starts July 24

Seven24.mx

The post ‘A Basket for Mexico’ Mexican basketball players unite appeared first on Siete24.