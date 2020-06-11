Mexico City,-Basketball players Jorge Gutiérrez, Paco Cruz, Gabriel Girón, Israel Gutiérrez and Lorenzo Mata have created the “A Basket for Mexico” initiative, in order to raise funds and help the most vulnerable children in Mexico during the COVID-19 quarantine .

#UnaCanastaPorMexico There are many Mexican children who need us. Help us to help. Whatever it is good. Join the campaign that we selflessly started a group of Mexican basketball players . https://t.co/jITaelhW2x pic.twitter.com/aqvDDE8Lj3 – Israel Gutierrez (@ jisrael_1993) June 9, 2020

The selected Mexicans summoned the fans through social networks to participate in the campaign, which aims to deliver food to low-income children.

My brothers @ GironJr24 @ pakocruz9 @ jisrael_1993 and Jorge Gutiérrez launched a campaign to help those most in need in these difficult times of the Pandemic. All information is in the LINK CHALLENGES to donate. THANK YOU!! #UnaCanastaPorMexico https://t.co/nxezGFn6Pi – Lorenzo Mata “Matador” (@ RealMataLo14) June 9, 2020

The funds will be received from June 8 to July 8 at the donadora.org portal: https://donadora.org/campanas/una-canasta-mexico

A Basket for Mexico Together we can make a difference for our Mexico. Right now there are people who need us. I invite you to join this cause by donating at https://t.co/wHtIxR9dnT pic.twitter.com/TDqxb8nQQa – GironJr24 (@ GironJr24) June 9, 2020

