A barrel of oil could rise to $ 100 in 2022



Bank of America economists expect upward changes in oil prices in the next 18 months.

Photo: Loïc Manegarium / Pexels

The Bank of America anticipates that the price of oil could be around $ 100 sometime in 2022, although it will average $ 75 for the year.

A new report from the financial institution indicates that the price of Brent oil could reach that figure next year, according to data that the TASS agency had access to.

“We believe that the robust recovery in global oil demand will outpace supply growth over the next 18 months. This would further deplete inventories, setting the stage for higher oil prices.”, Warned economists of the institution.

BofA raised its Brent crude price forecast for this year to $ 68 per barrel from the previously estimated $ 63. In 2022, he expects Brent to average $ 75 per barrel compared to his previous estimate of $ 60.

The institution noted that US shale will likely respond to these higher prices by increasing production. And he anticipated that the Brent would go back down to a average of $ 65 per barrel by 2023.

For BofA economists, the oil market is likely to remain in deficit for the foreseeable future. With an average gap of 900,000 barrels per day for the next six quarters, the report says.

The forecast was also driven by growth in global mobility, supply constraints, and compliance with the OPEC deal.

At the same time, experts do not rule out the risks of a fall in prices in the event of the irruption of Iranian oil in the market in the second half of 2021, the new coronavirus mutations and a slowdown in the vaccination process.

Finally, the bank does not exclude the scenario of a breach of the terms of the OPEC agreement, which could alter the trajectory of prices.

