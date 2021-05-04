A Barça with two faces lets escape his fourth Champions League

05/03/2021 at 9:55 PM CEST

In a match in which he shone in the first half and made too many mistakes in the second, FC Barcelona lost the Champions League final on Monday after losing 3-4 to Sporting which he had at his mercy until 2-0 with four clubs included.

FCB

SPO

FC BARCELONA, 3

(2 + 1): Dídac Plana (p.), Aicardo, Marcenio (1), Ferrao (1) -five starting-, André Coelho, Daniel, Adolfo, Esquerdinha, Ximbinha (1) and Joselito.

SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL, 4

(0 + 4): Guitta (p.), Erick, Joao Matos (1), Alex Merlim, Pauleta -five starting-, Taynan, Zicky, Cavinato, Pany Valera (1), Tomás Paço, Vinicius Rocha and Pauleta.

REFEREES

Nikola Jelic (Croatia) and Borislav Kolev (Bulgaria). They showed a yellow card to Esquerdinha (11:56), Dyego (22:15) and Dídac (29:52), from FC Barcelona; and Taynan (5:48), Vinicius Rocha (29:52) and Pauleta (37:05), from Sporting.

GOALS

1-0, Marcenio (0:51); 2-0, Ximbinha (17:24); 2-1, Zicky (25:58); 2-2, Erick (27:19); 2-3, Joao Matos (30:16); 2-4, Pany Varela (36:36); 3-4, Ferrao (37:05).

INCIDENTS

Final of the men’s futsal Champions League held behind closed doors at the Kresimir Cosic Hall (Zadar, Croatia).

The duel between the last two European champions was very even on paper after the Barça victories in Croatian lands against Dobovec (2-0) and Kairat (3-2) and the victories of the ‘Leoes’ against KPRF (3-2) and Movistar Inter (2-5) at just as it happened in the ‘semis’ two years ago in Almaty.

If the first part of Barcelona against their traditional Kazakh ‘black beast’ in the semifinals was excellent, this Monday in the final against Sporting has been to take off his hat. Undoubtedly, the best the team has done in an Andreu Plaza stage with more and more titles in the bag.

Barça dealt the first stab in the final at 51 seconds, with a robbery in the middle of the court by the Brazilian Marcenio, who got up with power and surprised Guitta with a powerful focused shot to show once again that he grows in the big events (his Final to Eight has been fireworks).

Marcenio opened the scoring at 51 seconds

| UEFA

Despite a shot by Alex Merlim to which Dídac responded well, the game only had blue and scarlet colors. Guitta avoided Adolfo’s goal in minute 4 and immediately after both a notable Esquerdinha and a colossal André Coelho in the reject. The Portuguese was extra-motivated by his long Benfica past and is shutting up mouths (including the one who signs the chronicle).

Sporting stood with four fouls in seven minutes and Nuno Dias stopped the game, but the tables did not change. Ferrao demanded Guitta in the 10th minute and then asked for a penalty in a messy action inside the area by a takedown of his ‘shadow’, Erick.

Grown up, Esquerdinha ran into the post again in a header at 12 ‘and Ferrao, also with his head, brushed the post in 15’. The Portuguese tried to advance the pressure line and the fifth Barça foul arrived … but a counter against Daniel from the movies was taken advantage of by Ximbinha to sign it 2-0 at 18 ‘.

Ximbinha scored the 2-0 with mastery from Daniel’s pass

| LONG PACO (FCB)

In that situation, the beginning of the second half was key to see if the dynamics were maintained or if Sporting managed to change the rhythm. By the way, that with the two teams on the track kick-off was delayed for more than five minutes due to a scoreboard problem. Oh, UEFA, how little respect futsal is! What a shame!

Guitta threatened to leave ‘five’ and the pressure from the Portuguese was suffocating at times, although the protagonist was Dyego. The one from Palmitos outwitted Erick in the 22nd minute to face Guitta in a two for one, but the referees whistled a foul for a previous elbow and got it right. Y Adolfo hit the post in the 24th minute after the Portuguese goal touched the ball.

However, despite the four shots to the Barça wood, a rebound allowed Tomàs Paço to control the ball and combine for Zicky to establish 2-1 at 26 ‘, at ease at the far post with Dídac beaten. Unfair, but a new game was starting and young Zicky had revolutionized it when he was only 19 years old.

Sporting tied with two goals in a row

| UEFA

Barça was affected by the ‘blow’ and only 81 seconds later it was 2-2 in a strategy action launched by Pany Valera in which Erick beat all the Catalans to score with his head. Unforgivable with how well the team had done. And beware, nothing was being whistled anywhere.

Andreu Plaza asked for time at 10:26 from the end to ask for more intensity from his team after a sensational intervention by Dídac shot by Tomás Paço. And in another stopped ball, Taynan’s shot slipped between Marcenio and Dídac, went to the post and Joao Matos turned the final at will with the 3-2 with 9:44 left.

Zicky was key in the reaction of the ‘leoes’

| UEFA

Very ‘touched’, Barça tried to react, but nothing changed until Daniel got the goalkeeper shirt in the absence of 3:58. And in the worst possible way, since a loss of Ferrao was punished by Pany Varela with 2-4 Point-blank after shooting Erick at an empty goal.

The blaugrana did not give up and almost immediately Ferrao cut the gap with 3-4. He even had a couple of occasions to force an extension that did not come and left the fourth Barça Champions in limbo … and what arrived was the second verdiblanca.