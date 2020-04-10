Nicky Jam’s girlfriend, the American model Cydney Moreau, seems to be very comfortable and relaxed at home. Look at this photo he published on his social networks Zero fat!

April 10, 202012: 24 pm

The nicky jam’s girlfriend, the American model Cydney MoreauShe seems to be very comfortable and relaxed at home. Look at this photo he published on his social networks Zero fat!

Whenever we see it, it takes our breath away. And it is that this spectacular blonde looks more like a flesh and blood barbie than a woman.

Without a doubt you must have the perfect measurements, those famous antics that, together, make anyone sigh: 90-60-90.

Cydney, as well as a model, is a great athlete and came to represent her country in international competitions such as the Olympic Games.

He loves practicing sports like basketball and water sports, since the fiancée of Nicky Jam is addicted to the beach.

Wow, it’s a head-to-toe beauty!

.