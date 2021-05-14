A bar owner is crowned with his response to the strangest review of a customer on Google

Capture of the review that a user has left for a restaurant. (Photo: TWITTER @SOYCAMARERO)

The owner of a restaurant has been shocked to read the review on Google left by a user who, apparently, did not even enter his premises.

The account @SoyCamarero has shared on Twitter this conversation between a man and the owner of a bar that is attracting the attention of some of the users of the blue bird social network.

“It looks good, the only thing that the owner, the employee or whatever it is, who comes bothering with the little bike every day at the time of opening,” says the man who has a photo of the Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane , as a profile.

The head of the premises has responded totally surprised. Of course, pulling irony and without losing composure: “Good afternoon. If you have not visited us, we do not understand the assessment. The motito is another means of transport. You don’t want me to walk to work every day, right? “

The owner has continued with his reply and has invited that user to come for a drink whenever he wishes: “Anyway, kind neighbor, we will be happy to assist you when you want to enjoy our services since you have not done so yet. Have a good day ”.

The SoyCamarero account has shared a screenshot with another white message on a black background above it, as if it were an Instagram story, in which it can be read: “If you have a motorcycle, don’t think of going to work in her. Sell ​​it, run ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.