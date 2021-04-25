A bar in Ohio vetoes the broadcast of NBA games until LeBron James is expelled

Throughout his career, Lebron James has wanted to show how an involved player, beyond basketball, with the social causes and injustices in the United States. The Lakers star turned to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement and now he has wanted to express himself again on social networks on the occasion of the last series of killings of black people at the hands of police.

His participation in social networks has earned him all kinds of criticism, such as that of former President Donald Trump who accused him of “presiding over the destruction of the NBA.”

However, one of the ones that has attracted the most attention has been that of a bar in his native Ohio whose owner has assured that will not re-broadcast a league game until James has been banned from it.

“If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub. We won’t broadcast them until LeBron James has been kicked out of the NBA.“said the owner of the bar Jay Linneman in the Facebook account of his premises.

In fact, James himself wanted to react to a story that even he himself has echoed with an ironic message on Twitter. “Oh damn it! I was on my way there to watch our game tonight and have a drink. Well … “he wrote.