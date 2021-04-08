A bad step? Video of Luis Miguel reveals falls on stage | Instagram

Before being famous and a true idol of music, the singer Luis Miguel is a human being who has also starred in dangerous moments on stage. On one occasion, the public would witness the fall of the “Sun” and we relive some of these moments.

A bad step can be taken by anyone and Luis Miguel is no exception, the interpreter who has been in charge of making everyone fall in love with his songs and live performances starred in one of the most embarrassing and even dangerous moments after certain “falls“on stage.

Without a doubt, when “Luismi“He appears live, he becomes an unattainable star that can only be admired from afar, his talent shines on the entire stage where he falls in love with a large audience.

But not even the “star king” is exempt from some mishaps, fortunately he always manages to get up although these occasions do not stop generating a mixture of laughter and concern, to this is added that there have not been one, but several falls with which the Puerto Rican has given to talk.

And it is that although for many it is difficult to accept it, the idol of millions who is about to turn 51 years old no longer did many of the pirouettes on stage, as he did in years ago, many times perhaps overcome by fatigue he himself has dropped as it happened in one of the presentations where he literally gave up and decided to kiss the ground he was walking on.

In the midst of the euphoria and the screams of his admirers “Micky decided to lie down for a few minutes on the floor and was immobile for a few moments while the instrumental part of the song continued its march, and the same has happened on other occasions where he has continued to perform. while lying on the ground for a few moments, possibly to gain strength and continue giving it his all on stage.

The truth is that he has also starred in moments that have made him unique, those that have even erased for a few moments the various rumors that have circulated around his life.

His presence on stage only leads his audience to be transported in a total dream cloud while they listen to his voice and admire each of the particularities that have led him to become one of the greatest stars of the show.

Unfortunately, for many of those who still dreamed of being able to see him singing live, they still do not know if that moment will become reality again after the health crisis passes, Gallego Basteri has stayed away from the stage for some time, much of it due to his controversial presentations.

Luis Miguel withdrew from the public eye before the upheavals in his personal life began to bury his entire outstanding career, the arrival of the pandemic was the reason that led Luis Miguel to shut himself off completely and focus on the launch of the second installment of the Netflix series, in addition to launching some other projects as revealed by a host of “Gordo y la Flaca”.

The new installment of this production is scheduled for April 18, one day before the 51st anniversary of the top figure, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, undoubtedly one of the most anticipated ones on the Netflix platform and which has aroused great expectations for the topics that are presumed to be addressed.

Among them, some of the most famous conquests of the “Sun”, the disappearance of his mother and his complex life between the success of his career and a health problem that would seriously affect his career.

The loss of very important people in his life as well as betrayals were some of the advances that the most recent trailer of the plot presented.