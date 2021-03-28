A bad first quarter condemned Penya against Betis

03/28/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

Sport.es

Coosur Real Betis took a victory (78-88) from Badalona that distanced him from the relegation zone against a Joventut who paid dearly for his bad first quarter and who lacked strengths and hands to come back against an opponent who made a gameo complete led by James Feldeine (25 points).

JOV

BET

Joventut, 78

(9 + 24 + 25 + 20): Bassas (5), Ventura (6), Parra (2), Brodziansky (2), Tomic (6) -starting team-, Dawson (5), Ribas (30), Morgan (8) and Birgander (14).

Real Betis, 88

(20 + 24 + 25 + 19): Randle (7), Feldeine (25), Ouattara (8), Tisma (-), Jordan (7) -starting team-, Kay (12), Borg (5), Ndoye (11), Campbell (8), Almazán (3) and Torres (2)

Referees:

Calatrava, Caballero and Martínez. They eliminated Simon Birgander for five personal fouls (min. 39)

Incidents:

Match of the 28th day of the Endesa League played without an audience at the Palau Olímpic de Badalona

The best match of Pau Ribas in the ACB (30 points) served a fair Penya of strength little after last Friday’s effort against Virtus Segafredo Bolonia and the absences of the injured Nenad Dimitrijevic and Xabi López-Arostegui.

The green and black were only close to the Sevillians in the first four minutes (7-6), after two baskets by Tomic and his only triple in the first quarter scored by Albert Ventura.

Betis take advantage

Those of Joan Plaza distanced themselves with a 2-14 run that put them up eleven points at the end of the first quarter (9-20), with Feldeine and Ouattara scoring three.

Pau Ribas refined his aim in a second period in which he added ten points and found in Birgander a good complement in the scoring. The Catalan team was more intense in defense and reduced the difference to six points (27-33, min. 18).

The Betics found in Ndoye the player who broke the rival zone, and when Joventut got closer to them, the triples of Randle, Feldeine and Ouattara cut the crazy reactionHe left the marker at halftime at 33-44.

Betis, to ensure the victory

The visitors came out after the restart to ensure the victory and took advantage of two errors by the locals to put themselves in a maximum difference (33-48, min. 22) after five points from a Feldeine that was lethal in the third quarter.

Ribas continued supporting Penya with his points, but the rest of the green-black players suffered from the Betic defense, much more intense than in the first half. Feldeine solved the majority of Betic attacks and Torres put Plaza’s team at its maximum advantage (51-59, min. 30).

The last period was a want and not power of Joventut, who came to reduce the advantage to eight points (73-81, min. 38) with Ribas holding the team. The Betis reacted well every time the locals led by Campbell and Borg and ended up ensuring a just victory