If last month we echoed the plan that Netflix had censored in Back to the future II, the original cast meeting called by Josh Gad and the clarification of the supposed script failure of Back to the Future clarified by the co-writer Bob Gale, now we return (never better said) to the inexhaustible saga of Robert Zemeckis for a new fan theory that is revolutionizing fans.

Back to the Future II Promotional Poster (United International Pictures)

This is how the Reddit user DrLee_PHD starts his explanation: "Every time I see the Back to the Future trilogy, I find something new. And this time I have noticed something and I can't believe that I didn't before. I think the 2015 Jennifer is cheating on the 2015 Marty in the first sequel."

In his explanation, this user remembers that Marty ends up making a mistake in his youth that affects his future, referring to the car accident that causes a chain reaction that affects his life. "He loses his ability to play the guitar, costing him the ambition to become a rock star. He is also financially affected by that event, although Jennifer decides to stay by his side all that time."