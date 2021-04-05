A baby with three penises is born

This is the first child born with this strange deformity. It features three penises, whose doctors from northern Iraq, near Mosul, they believe they are the first to publish a study detailing a case like this, of human triphalia, in which the patient has three penises.

Of the three penises, only one of them was functional. The other two appear attached to the shaft of his real penis and the bottom of his scrotum, and have been surgically removed.

According to the researchers, one in five to six million boys is born with more than one penis, with around 100 cases of diphhalia (two penises) registered worldwide. But the Iraqi boy is the first to have triphalia (three penises), according to the case report published in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports.