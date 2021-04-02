A baby is born with three penises and doctors believe it is the world’s first case of triphalia

An Iraqi baby is the first child who is born with three penises, according to the doctors who treated him in the Kurdistan region. They believe they are the first to publish a study detailing a case of triphalia human, since in 2015 it went viral that a child from India had a similar situation, but it could not be proven or published in any medical journal.

“As far as we know, this is the first reported case with three penises or triphalia, “wrote Dr. Shakir Saleem Jabali in a study on this boy’s case published in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports.

The child I was three months old when it was discovered that he had three penises and it is unclear why it had not been discovered at birth. The baby’s parents took him to the hospital because of a swollen scrotum. However, once in the center, the doctors observed that he had three penises: a two centimeter member and another one centimeter.

Only one was functional, so the other two, attached to the shaft of his real penis and the bottom of his scrotum, were surgically removed.

Although, according to the authors of the article, there are approximately 100 cases of babies born with two penises worldwide, but cases of babies born with three penises “are rare” and that this could be the first recorded case of its kind.