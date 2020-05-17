Russia has more than 280 thousand cases of coronavirus detected. (Free Press Photo: EFE)

A baby, the son of a carrier mother, was born infected with a coronavirus in North Ossetia, in the Russian Caucasus, local health authorities reported on Sunday.

“A pregnant woman had been infected with coronavirus, and her baby was born infected,” a spokesman for the regional health ministry told the official Russian news agency TASS.

“They are currently at home, their situation is satisfactory,” he added.

In mid-April, a baby infected with covid-19 had already been born in Peru, so the country’s health authorities said it was the “second case” of this nature in the world.

In the case of North Ossetia, the contaminated baby was born in the central hospital in Beslán, where 17 of 35 pregnant women hospitalized awaiting delivery are infected with covid-19, said the establishment’s maternity director, Hasan Tagaiev. , quoted by a local television network.

Figures in Russia

Russia has exceeded 280,000 cases of covid-19 this Sunday by adding 9,709 new infections in one day, according to official sources.

According to data from the crisis cabinet that manages the effects of the pandemic in Russia, the new cases were detected in all 85 regions of this country, bringing the number of patients to 281,752 people.

Among the nine thousand 709 new infected, 42.4%, that is to say four thousand 116 people, do not present symptoms of the disease.

Moscow continues to be the epicenter of the infection in Russia, accumulating 142,824 cases, 3,855 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from covid-19 fell, according to official sources, from 119 this Saturday to 94 on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths from the new coronavirus to 2,631.

The Russian authorities again denied the accusations of some western media to try to lower the numbers of sick and dead from the virus, and assured that the income of doctors and hospitals now depend precisely on the diagnosed cases, so that no health worker has interest in hiding that data.

According to the Russian health chief, Anna Popova, to this day the country has managed to slow the progress of the epidemic and stabilize the situation in all regions.

“We practically did not see growth (in daily cases). There is a stabilization of the situation across the country, ”Popova told Russian public television.

At the same time, he added that some of the precautionary measures – such as the use of masks – will have to be complied with also during the summer months “to minimize the possibility of contagion.”

On May 12, some Russian regions began to gradually lift some of the restrictions imposed by the covid-19 pandemic to reactivate their economies.

But due to the epidemic situation in Moscow, the authorities of the capital have decided to prolong the confinement of its inhabitants until the end of the month, although they did allow half a million people involved in the construction and industry sectors to return to work.