A baby … and two stars in Gasol’s presentation

Without a doubt it was Pau Gasol’s day. For this reason, because it was his day, his whole family wrapped him up. His parents Agustí and Marisa, his wife Catherine McDonnell, his brother Adrià (Marc was in the United States) … and the youngest of the Palau was her daughter Elisabet Gianna. The six-month-old girl, who with those bright baby eyes did not lose sight of her father, did not seem to want to spoil the moment and did not cry at any time despite the fact that the presentation ceremony lasted almost an hour.

But they were not the only centers of attention in the Palau. Joan Laporta, new president of the club, in his first official presentation showed all his charisma. He is undoubtedly a ‘showman’ who knows perfectly how to turn an institutional act into an emotional moment, where he always manages to get the smile of the public and the protagonist in question.

Pau was very affectionate with his daughter Elisabet and his wife Catherine

While some of the club’s executives spoke among themselves and with journalists about their future, that many of them do not see anything clear, Laporta worried that Pau’s family would appear in the photo, that the entire Board of Directors would be immortalized in that moment so important in the media, that in the photos everyone would come out face-to-face (Pau helped in that too), in short, the perfect master of ceremonies who makes sure that all his guests leave the ‘party’ happy. Only a small detail failed him with the press located on the track, where the sound was very deteriorated and it was impossible to understand the speeches. I’m sure he’ll write it down for next time.

Mirotic showing Oriola’s socks, one of each color

Legends and socks

And if Laporta was the ‘boss’ on the track, there was no lack of authentic legends such as Audie Norris, Juan Antonio San Epifanio ‘Epi’, Nacho Solozábal, Jordi Trias and Roger Esteller. Basketball was breathed in capital letters, culminated by the presence of Sarunas Jasikevicius, and the three captains, Niko Mirotic, Adam Hanga and Pierre Oriola. The three chose to wear a jacket, but it was Tárrega’s who gave the color note. He wore a sock of each color. One black and one white. Laughter among the reporters when Mirotic lifted his pants for all to see. It was the anecdote of the presentation. Good humor is clear that reigns in a team where Pau has already assured that he has found a very good atmosphere.

Juan Carlos Navarro, Jordi Trias, Roger Esteller, Audie Norris and Epi, did not miss the act

Sanitary measures

It was a shame that there was no audience on such an important day for the Barça basketball team. Sanitary measures did not allow it. In the act, the distance was respected both on the track and in the stands. All with mask and whoever did not carry the FFP2 was given one. The microphone of the press was disinfected after each intervention and all (or almost) the greetings elbow to elbow or fist to fist.

Speaking of the press, great farewell to Pau’s mother as she passed by us: “Thank you very much. You do a very important job & rdquor ;. Thanks to you, Marisa.