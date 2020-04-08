This week, Google has made official what could be one of the biggest changes carried out on the Android platform in recent months: as stated by XDA-Developers, the team behind Android is working so that Android 11 is the first version of the system to make the implementation of the A / B update system mandatory First introduced along with Android 7.0 Nougat, and which in turn enables seamless updates technology, designed to speed up the installation process of each new system update.

Broadly speaking, and as we can extract from the official documentation, the A / B update system implies that in a device there are two different copies of the operating system, so when installing an update, the new version it is installed on that copy that is not being used –And, therefore, the user can continue using the terminal without any problem. Once finished, when you restart the device, the system boots directly into the new version. This, in addition, means that in case the installation fails for any reason, it was possible to go back to the previous version through the system copy that has not been updated.

The problem is that Android devices are many that do not support this technology, the most blatant case being that of samsung mobiles, because after years the South Korean still does not implement this system on their devices, despite the fact that its position as the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer and a great benchmark within the Android ecosystem should be enough to set an example and take advantage of the latest advantages developed by Google.

The final goodbye to waiting times when installing updates?

One of the main reasons why some manufacturers have decided not to adopt this technology in their smartphones is the need to reserve much of the internal storage of the device to store the duplicate version of the system, which is an even more serious problem on those devices whose software is reloaded with pre-installed apps and add-ons that take up even more space. However, in an age when even the cheapest mobiles come with 128 GB of storage, these space problems disappear.

Maybe that’s why Google has decided to wait until 2020 to make the A / B update system mandatory. As you can read in one of the latest commits published in the Android Gerrit, Google has decided that This system is mandatory included in all devices released to the market with version 30 of the Android API., or what is the same, those terminals that arrive with Android 11.

It is true that, as indicated in the commit, manufacturers could still launch their terminals without supporting this update system. However, if so, the devices would not pass the automated tests imposed on the manufacturers or Vendor Test Suites, and therefore would not be certified by Google Play and would not include Google services.

Therefore, facing users the most important changes would be the almost complete disappearance of waiting times when installing a new system update or security patch, as well as the annoying “application optimization” window that appears at system startup after installing a new version. In this sense, in addition, part of the risk that exists when installing a new version that may be corrupted or whose installation fails, since it disappears. a copy will be available at all times free of problems, to which to resort if necessary.

How to check if your mobile is compatible with the A / B update system

There is no complete list of devices that support A / B updates and the system seamless updates. However, there is a very simple way to check if a mobile is compatible with these technologies.

The process is simple: just install one of the applications to know the components of a device. In this case, we choose to Inware, available completely free of charge on Google Play.

Once the app has been installed and you have been granted the necessary permissions, just go to the System tab and go down to the section called “Additional”. If our device is compatible with the A / B update system, the text “Supported” will appear, and it will even be possible see which “slot” or copy of the system is currently being used.

