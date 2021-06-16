A $ AP Rocky thanks his girlfriend Rihanna for supporting his new documentary. HA! The rapper talked about his girlfriend at the premiere of a new documentary, Stockholm Syndrome, where Rihanna makes two cameos.

People gotta this Sunday night, the 32-year-old “Wild for The Night” rapper expressed his gratitude for the support of his girlfriend Rihanna, during the premiere of his documentary, Stockholm Syndrome, at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, said he felt fortunate for her support in sharing his story in the film, which documents the singer’s arrest in Stockholm, Sweden, after a street altercation with two men in 2019. .

When the rapper was asked about Rihanna’s support for his documentary, he replied:

“It is important to have that support in real life, you know?” “It’s amazing and I’m honestly really blessed, seriously,” he told Entertainment Tonight of Rihanna, who appears twice in the documentary.

In addition to documenting his experience fighting for his freedom with the Swedish judicial system after being arrested and charged with assault in the country, the film also shows his ‘meteoric rise to musical stardom’. Her friends Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Tyler The Creator, Michele Lamy and A $ AP Ferg appear in the documentary … ah, Rihanna, twice, ok? In case you weren’t sure, LOL!

“I think making a documentary has to do with vulnerability,” A $ AP Rocky told ET. “The documentary tries to show honesty, authenticity and purity.”

And what’s next in A $ AP Rocky’s life? He said he hopes to live his life with the special person by his side, that is, RIHANNA!

“What follows for me is what I was doing before I went to jail,” he said. “Me and the cutest mother f * cker ever, we are breaking headlines and creatively making history.”

