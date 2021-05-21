A 97-year-old woman returns home after being mistakenly evicted

Rosario Bravo, at home. (Photo: TV3)

Rosario Bravo, the 97-year-old woman who was evicted by mistake in February and lost a large part of the personal property that was in her home, has returned to her home in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) three months after that mistake due to the one that nobody has assumed responsibilities.

“It was a bad night for her. Wow, good and bad. Because he was at home, but he noticed that it was not his bed, it was not his sheets and that his things are not there, ”his son Emiliano explained to EFE, noting that his mother is still discovering that he is missing objects.

Three months after the eviction by mistake – the apartment that had to be evicted was the first attic and not the first apartment where Rosario lives – and one since the investigating court number 8 of L’Hospitalet declared the release act void and ordered the Returning the belongings, the old woman and her family decided to refurnish the apartment so that she could live in it again.

Rosario has returned to the house where she has lived for more than 60 years. For now she is accompanied by a grandson who lives nearby and will spend the first nights with her to keep her company.

No responses three months later

“Despite the order of April 14, there has been no response, not even from the court. They make a car but no one keeps track of this. They don’t give a damn to all of them, it’s pathetic, ”said the frustrated son, who regrets that no one has done anything to claim the return of personal items.

In addition to the request to annul the eviction, the family has also filed a criminal complaint for the crimes of trespass, robbery, theft and trespassing, among others, which has already been admitted for processing. In brief presents …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.