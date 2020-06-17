Day 1: On March 20, the beginning of the quarantine or the period of social, preventive and compulsory isolation was decreed as a measure to counteract the spread of the virus. At that time the total of infected in the country was 158 and on the day 30 new cases were confirmed. The dead, only three. An act was drawn up for the first 200 people who broke the quarantine and ten new tasks were added to the activities excepted by request of businessmen, unions and governors.

Day 2: The World Health Organization praised the rules laid down: « Argentina took swift and bold measures that can change the curve of the coronavirus. » From Italy, which ordered the closure of « all non-essential production activity » with a balance of five thousand deaths, Oriana Sabatini and Paulo Dybala confirmed on their social networks that they had infected coronavirus.

Day 3: Cristina and Florencia Kirchner returned from Cuba on a scheduled flight and began their confinement.

Day 4: Alberto Fernández had already decided to extend the mandatory quarantine to prevent the coronavirus from advancing over the Conurbano and the City of Buenos Aires. It was announced, in turn, the Family Emergency Income (IFE) for the most vulnerable sectors of society: a bonus of 10,000 pesos that would reach more than four million people. And controversy mounted about the return to their homes of those who had undertaken trips to tourist destinations. Sabina Frederic, Minister of Security of the Nation, said: « Those who traveled in breach of quarantine to the summer resorts do not return to the city. »

Day 5: The Buenosairean government announced the closure of 59 of the 110 accesses to the city and explained that only thirteen will be open for private cars, public transport and pedestrians who are able to prove their circulation permit. Five inmates had died in the last hours in riots in the Coronda and Las Flores prisons, Santa Fe. The revolts, which occurred almost simultaneously, had factors in common: claims for lack of hygiene items and fear of contagion. The definitive suspension of the Tokyo Olympics was decreed on the recommendation of the Japanese government.

Day 6: The Anlis Malbrán Institute decentralized coronavirus diagnoses in Argentina with training to 35 laboratories throughout the country. Thus, they could do more tests and give a more realistic parameter of the effects of the pandemic.

Day 7: The initiative was held at night « Argentina sings in quarantine”, Where more than 30 artists sang an exciting version of“ Como la cicada ”by María Elena Walsh from their homes. It was broadcast live from various television channels and internet platforms with the participation of stars of the caliber of León Gieco, Teresa Parodi, Soledad Pastorutti, Pedro Aznar, Abel Pintos and Victor Heredia.

Day 8: At zero hours on Friday, March 27, when the quarantine was completed for seven days, the border closure arranged by the national government. « Are some going to die? They are going to die, I’m sorry. This is life, this is reality, » said Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, when the deaths in his country were close to overcoming the barrier of one hundred.

Day 9: A man posed as a doctor to “rescue” his wife from the hotel where he was undergoing mandatory quarantine: he was arrested when he was leaving with his partner’s suitcases. For its part, Uruguay announced the first death from coronavirus.

Day 10: First extension of quarantine. « I have made the decision to extend the quarantine until Easter ends« President Alberto Fernández said at a press conference after having videoconferences with the governors and meetings with his group of experts. After 10 pm on Sunday, accompanied by his extremely trustworthy officials, he spoke from the Olivos Residence: « With this we are going to continue to control the transmission of the virus. » The new period of isolation would end on April 13. Deaths from coronavirus in the country were 19.

Day 11: Conflict with Techint: the company fired 1,450 employees and President Alberto Fernández intervened, summoned the parties involved and told Paolo Rocca, head of the holding company, « this time you will collaborate, brother. » A cacerolazo rang out at night on the Buenos Aires and Cordoba balconies: the motto was for politicians to reduce their salaries as a commitment to the crisis.

Day 12: At the initiative of Tamara Bella, several figures from the show, music and sports joined in to interpret « Imagine » by John Lennon. The Spanish version of « Supón » was all the rage on social media.

Day 13: On the first day of April Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II and UEFA suspended the Champions League and its other competitions « until further notice ».

Day 15: Friday of chaos and collapse at the door of the banks. At the reopening of banks, retirees and beneficiaries of family allowances had to collect the March assets. But there was disorganization, confusion and crowding of the population with the highest risk of infection. The government designed a new schedule for the weekend after the lack of forecast was exposed. Alejandro Vanoli, head of the ANSeS, was accused of being the main person in charge of the logistics and health disaster.

Day 16: President Alberto Fernández announced that from April 13 there will be a gradual release from quarantine. It was the Saturday in which the banks opened, due to the collapse and the chaos in income to banks the day before. The opposition began to demand the resignation of Alejandro Vanoli, head of the ANSeS.

Day 18: The postponement until 2021 of the payment of bonds in dollars for USD 10 billion issued under local law was made official. Martín Guzmán explained that « the decision to extend payments was contemplated in the debt restructuring process. » At the same time, the national government admitted that it paid above-market prices for the massive purchase of food.

Day 19: Daniel Arroyo, Ministry of Social Development, fired fifteen officials who had endorsed the purchase of food at higher market values. Alberto Fernández supported the official Daniel Arroyo and warned that the confinement was going to last: « We are not going to end the quarantine, what we have to see is what type of activities we are going to make flexible. » The idea was woven that the exit from social, preventive and compulsory isolation would be in stages.

Day 20: They authorized the use of cell phones for prisoners in the Buenos Aires police stations and the news was circulating that they had drawn up an act for violating the quarantine of a Hurricane fan who had come out to paint the picture of his club on a wall in the neighborhood of Constitución. « I went out to inflate the balls for about ten minutes, I went to buy a beer and I say, I’m going to screw them up a bit, totally … When those crows see it, they are going to want to kill themselves, » he argued. For his part, Alberto Fernández notified the governors of the decision to extend the quarantine and estimated that the extension would bring the isolation to April 26 with the authorization of few new activities.

Day 22: Second extension of quarantine. « We have decided to continue quarantining until April 26, » President Alberto Fernández determined at a press conference. The « managed quarantine » began: social isolation continued on the « same terms » in the large urban centers, although with the authorization of banks, car workshops and rubber shops. The decision was announced just the day with the highest number of deaths from coronavirus in the country: 14.

Day 23: By an interpretation of the president’s message the night before, it should have been clarified that running was not enabled as an excepted activity. The Government was evaluating, at the time, a protocol for easing the economy in the provinces least affected by the virus. In turn, the United States became the country with the highest number of deaths in the world from Covid-19, after exceeding the threshold of 20,000 deaths.

Day 25: The isolation began to relax. Day 1 of empowerment for the circulation of people with disabilities and those included in the group of autism spectrum disorder, professional benefits at home for these people, banking with customer service through shifts; workshops for maintenance and repair of automobiles, motorcycles and bicycles; sale of spare parts, parts and pieces for automobiles, motorcycles and bicycles; tire manufacturing; and sale of bookstore items and computer supplies. In parallel, the proposal of the Front of All was known, with Máximo Kirchner as the promoter, of the extraordinary tax on assets of more than a million dollars.

Day 26: In Argentina, the barrier of 100 coronavirus deaths was exceeded.

Day 27: The compulsory use of masks in the province and the city of Buenos Aires began to govern. Chubut was no longer a coronavirus-free territory: the first case was confirmed in one of the three provinces, next to Catamarca and Formosa, with no confirmed cases.

Day 28: Accompanied by Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner and Sergio Massa, the Economy Minister Martín Guzmán announced the proposal for the debt restructuring: « What we propose is to stop paying for three years and pay again in 2023. »

Day 29: The resumption of economic activity in some provinces and the beginning of the « managed quarantine » were announced after evaluating a « smart map » that diagrammed the advance of the coronavirus in the country. The opposition rejected the arrival of the Cuban doctors and demanded the return of the Argentines stranded abroad. The Buenosairean government kept alive the controversial decision to compel those over 70 to issue a special permit to circulate on the street, despite the barrage of criticism.

Day 30: Two officials from the City of Buenos Aires involved in a suspicious purchase of chinstraps and in the hiring of hotels resigned. In San Miguel, a 23-year-old man died of coronavirus: the youngest victim in the country. And in Ezeiza, the Airbus 330–200 arrived, the first Chinese plane with tons of medical supplies to fight the coronavirus.

Day 31: The documentary on the work of Michael Jordan, considered the « quarantine series », was released « The Last Dance ».

Day 32: April 20 was the first month of the social, preventive and compulsory quarantine. Eleven new activities were added to reach a total of 59 exceptions arranged by the national government and the power of suspension was granted to each provincial president. Administrative Decision 524 authorized, among other things, establishments that carry out activities for the collection of services and taxes, sale of ready-made merchandise from retail stores, scheduled medical and dental care, opticians, experts and claims liquidators from insurance companies and headquarters for the care of people victims of gender violence. Too, show business dressed in mourning to fire Negro Horacio Fontova. The musician, actor and composer died at the age of 73 and was greeted by renowned entertainment and political figures such as President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

Day 33: The Economy Minister, Martín Guzmán, announced that the Argentine Government « will not be able to meet the payments » of the external debt in the following days. That day, Tuesday April 21, USD 500 million matured. In turn, they evacuated the Geriatric Apart Incas in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano, after 19 infections of coronavirus were detected.

Day 34: Marcelo Tinelli returned to Buenos Aires after quarantining in Esquel and the famous humorist Marcos Mundstock died: The member of the group Les Luthiers was 77 years old and since February 2019 has been fighting cancer.

Day 36: Dozens of prisoners from the Devoto prison, in the City of Buenos Aires, carried out a riot and caused numerous damages in the prison. It was April 24, 2020. They claimed to be benefiting from house arrest, due to the high risks of contagion from coronavirus. After nine hours of tension, an agreement was signed with representatives of the Ministry of Justice and it was agreed to start a dialogue table. For his part, Sergio Moro resigned his post as Minister of Justice of Brazil and unleashed a political crisis in the country. « The president does not want me in office, » he said.

Day 37: President Alberto Fernández announced an extension of the quarantine until May 10 and confirmed at the time that all residents in the country could make short trips of up to one hour in a radius of 500 meters. New job exceptions were also announced.

Day 38: Despite the announcement by President Alberto Fernández, the large conglomerates of Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Santa Fe reported that they will not allow recreational outings of one hour and within a radius of 500 meters from their citizens. It was announced through a joint DNU signed by the governors of each province.

Day 39: The government prohibited airlines from selling tickets dated before September 1. It did so by means of two resolutions published in the Official Gazette. In addition, it was warned that all commercialized tickets must have the prior authorization of the National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC). In turn, it was confirmed that the 1,600 chinstraps that the Buenos Aires City Government bought from a private company had been expired for four years. Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s team was accused of paying premiums for them.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to the public scene after recovering from the coronavirus spread and on . of death; and AFA President Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia announced the end of the first division season and that there will be no relegation.

Day 41: Two important pronouncements of the national government. He asked for the resignation of the holder of the Anses, Alejandro Vanoli, for its poor organization for the collection of pensions and social allowances during quarantine, and the President assured that he does not have the power to grant him the freedom of the prisoners and that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Justice. « Many governments in the world have provided liberties trying to minimize risk, » he said.

Day 42: In all corners of the country there was a massive cacerolazo, rejecting the transfer of prisoners from common jails to the home prison system. While residents of Villa 31 and Villa 1-11-14 sounded the voice of alarm by reporting that they had been without running water for four days. On that same day, a total of 124 coronavirus infections were registered in the most vulnerable neighborhoods of the City of Buenos Aires.

Day 44: An 84-year-old woman became the first coronavirus fatality at Villa 31 in the Retiro neighborhood. She was a retired woman and the mother of the first infected in the neighborhood, a 43-year-old woman who had been discharged two days ago. Also dead, at 93, was Goldy Legrand, the twin sister of television diva Mirtha Legrand.

Day 45: Ramona Medina, a 42-year-old neighbor of Barrio 31 and a reference of the group La Poderosa, recorded a home video in which she demonstrated that she had no running water in her home and demanded a response from the City Government in order to maintain the measures of hygiene in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. At home he lived with five other people, one of them is his daughter Guadalupe, who suffers from pre-existing diseases and must move in a wheelchair.

Day 46: The compulsory use of face masks was established in the public spaces of the City of Buenos Aires. Those who do not comply with the measures may be fined with economic amounts from $ 10,000 to $ 79,000. While in Jujuy, after 31 days without infections, he began to relax his quarantine with the reopening of shopping malls and restaurants. « We are on the way to open everything, » said Governor Gerardo Morales.

Day 47: The Supreme Court of the Province of Buenos Aires decided to suspend the habeas corpus that allowed the release of prisoners due to the coronavirus pandemic. The highest court accepted the prosecution’s appeal. And the contagion curve inside the villas of the City of Buenos Aires began to get out of control. As reported by the Buenos Aires Government, 249 confirmed cases of Covid-19 accumulated and six deaths were registered.

Day 48: The Ministry of Education of the City of Buenos Aires warned that students from Buenos Aires schools will not be qualified during the first quarter, which will be vacant. It is estimated that families will receive a quarterly refund on their distance performance until June 30. An aeroevacuation doctor and nurse lost their lives when the plane they were traveling in the vicinity of the Esquel airport crashed, where they were going to transport a three-year-old girl with heart problems. At the same time, after two months of confinement, Lionel Messi returned to training in Barcelona. He went to the sports city of the Culé club with a mask and gloves, underwent a coronavirus test and participated in a first practice.

Day 49: In record time, a group of Argentine scientists from the Conicet and the Leloir Institute led by the doctor Andrea Gramarnik They developed serological tests to detect antibodies against Covid-19. Only eight countries in the world made it. The delivery of 10,000 tests to the Province of Buenos Aires was ordered.

Day 50: On Friday, May 8, President Alberto Fernández announced the fifth extension: in the metropolitan area of ​​the City of Buenos Aires and Greater Buenos Aires, the mandatory quarantine will be extended until May 24. Likewise, it was indicated that the majority of the provinces will be able to begin to use a progressive reopening and the labor exception was extended in numerous areas. It also slipped that children will be able to go for a walk with their parents. In the morning, an Argentine soccer legend was saying goodbye. Tomás Felipe « Trinche » Carlovich He could not recover from the injuries suffered days before when he suffered the theft of his bicycle and lost his life at 74 years old.

Day 51: The head of government of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, warned that the capital would add activities gradually and that only businesses authorized with ID in hand will be accessible. In addition, he confirmed that children under the age of 16 can go outside accompanied by their parents, according to their ID. Those over six will be required to wear a chinstrap. With more than 17,000 rental agreements expired, a thousand tenants were also empowered to move in the city. They will be held only on weekends and will be allowed by those whose movements were interrupted by the quarantine.

Day 53: The Supreme Court of the Province of Buenos Aires revoked the massive release of prisoners and it will be each judge who must analyze the particular cases. The court chose the word « redirect » when admitting the appeal against the Cassation decision.

Day 54: Nine new activities of the City of Buenos Aires were enabled with restrictions. It was allowed to open the doors of bookstores, toy stores, flower shops, perfumeries, decoration houses, sales of electrical materials, household appliances, musical instruments and bicycle shops.

Day 55: For the first time in history, the Argentine Congress met virtually. In the context of the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, Vice President Cristina Kirchner began the debate shortly after 2:00 pm. Most reached consensus on almost all the DNUs to be dealt with. The pearl of the session was starred by President Cristina Kirchner. Fed up with many of the legislators referring to her with the term « president », the head of the Upper House responded to Silvia Elías de Pérez from Tucumán with the phrase « Thank you, senator. » That exchange generated a huge stir on social networks.

Day 57: President Alberto Fernández announced that a group of Argentine scientists created a test kit that allows determining if a person is infected with coronavirus in less than two hours. The rapid PCR diagnostic kit was developed by Conicet, the National Agency for the Promotion of Research, Technological Development and Innovation, and scientists from the Dr. César Milstein Institute of Science and Technology (Conicet – Fundación Pablo Cassará). Likewise, the singer, Sergio Denis, died after 14 months of being hospitalized in a serious condition as a result of a sudden fall from a stage. He was 71 years old and had been hospitalized for more than a year at the Alcla clinic, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano.

Day 58: For the first time in almost two months, minors of the City of Buenos Aires were empowered to leave their homes for a walk. Children under the age of 16 were accompanied by their parents for an hour. For its part, the Government decided to extend for another 60 days the ban on companies to fire employees in the context of the quarantine of the Coronavirus pandemic. And the great football of Europe was back: the Bundesliga became the first of the four most important football leagues on the continent to resume its official activity since the coronavirus pandemic broke out around the world. On the first day of the return to the game, Borussia Dortmund thrashed Schalke 4-0 in the regional classic called “Ruhr derby”.

Day 59: Ramona Medina, the 42-year-old woman who had become one of the pillars of Villa 31’s demand for drinking water, died of coronavirus. The leader of the group La Poderosa, lost her life after spending several days hospitalized and left a family of five members, who are all infected.

Day 60: The government decided to freeze fixed, mobile, internet and cable TV rates until August 31. The decision also includes the provision of complementary services for those users who cannot pay the fees. The companies promised, in turn, not to make layoffs. Brazil was becoming the country with the highest daily contagion rate in the world.

Day 61: The number of coronavirus infections in Argentina exceeded the threshold of the 400 cases confirmed for the first time. On the day of the hardest figures, the Ministry of Health confirmed 438 new positives and eleven deaths. Thus, the number of infected by Covid-19 reached 8,809 and there were already a total of 393 dead. The disease became the main cause of death in Brazil, with 17,971 deceased victims of Covid-19, a higher mortality rate than cardiovascular disorders.

Day 62: Planning was underway to extend the quarantine, which was to end on Sunday, May 24. The Government analyzed differentiated isolations for vulnerable neighborhoods: three new deaths were confirmed in the towns of the City of Buenos Aires, and the total number of infected totaled 1551. President Alberto Fernández met with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Axel Kicillof in Olivos, where They agreed to maintain phase 3 of the quarantine in the AMBA and June 8 was already estimated as the new deadline.

Day 63: For the first time in history, the Senate of the Nation voted three laws with a remote system. First it was by show of hands and then through the computer system, and these votes were ratified aloud and legislator by legislator by the parliamentary deputy secretary, the radical Juan Pedro Tunessi. They dealt with the law so that the State updates agreements with the Red Cross, the Protection of Health Personnel and tax benefits for essential workers. For its part, the controversy was tense over the project presented by the deputy Fernanda Vallejos for the State to keep the actions of private companies that it helped in the pandemic.

Day 64: On May 22, Alberto Fernández received the endorsement of the experts to extend the quarantine for two more weeks with a strong focus on the AMBA and the most affected districts of the country. The World Health Organization declared that South America was becoming the new epicenter of the coronavirus, with the exponential growth of cases in Brazil.

Day 65: « Quarantine will last as long as it takes« Said President Alberto Fernández at a press conference after announcing the fifth extension of the isolation. The new date was now June 7 inclusive. It brought setbacks in the commercial axes of the City of Buenos Aires and stricter controls on the movement between Buenos Aires and the suburbs. They had to close about 25 thousand shops in the Buenos Aires area.

Day 66: The first source of contagion was detected in a Buenos Aires suburban settlement. It was the day that the Blue Villa was isolated after identifying 53 cases of coronavirus as a result of the DETECT operation.

Day 67: On the anniversary of the May Revolution, the Church supported the Government’s management in the Tedeum: « Count us as those who care for life as the most precious gift we are proud of. » Cardinal Mario Poli reviewed recent words of Pope Francis, who highlighted to the governments that « took exemplary measures » despite the « economic collapse » that this causes.

In Tigre and in the Plaza de Mayo there were protests against the quarantine of neighborhood groups that demanded the flexibilizations. While At two o’clock in the afternoon, the femicide Ricardo Barreda died in a nursing home of José C. Paz from a cardiorespiratory arrest. He was 83 years old and was on probation after being sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife, his two daughters and his mother-in-law on November 15, 1992, in one of the most famous crimes in Argentine history.

Day 68: The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, assured that they will also isolate the buildings and countries where outbreaks of coronavirus are detected in reference to the preventive closure of Villa Azul due to the coronavirus outbreak. ENACOM agreed on « inclusive plans » with the companies providing promotions in mobile telephony, internet and cable TV. And the Minister of Education Nicolás Trotta warned that the possibility of resuming attendance at schools in those regions where the circulation of the coronavirus has been slowed down. On Tuesday, May 26, it was also known that Susana Giménez had traveled to quarantine to Uruguay, where she has a residence. « I filled out more papers than if I had gone to Russia during communism, » he revealed.

Day 69: Coronavirus deaths in Argentina reached 500 and in the United States exceeded 100,000. In the Buenosairean towns the cases tripled by the rise of the diagnostic tests and the Minister of Health of the Nation was admitted to the Otamendi Sanatorium by a tingling in one arm.

Day 71: George Floyd’s death, four days earlier, graced the front pages of the world’s leading newspapers. It was Day 1 of the wave of outrage and protests over racism, xenophobia and institutional violence by the United States Police after the shocking video of her death went viral. It was known, at the national level, that one of the collateral damages of Argentine isolation: the number of people who consume alcohol daily tripled in the quarantine period. For his part, 300 intellectuals, scientists and journalists sent him an anti-government document entitled “democracy is in danger”: the term “was installed”infection » The controversy was established due to the embrace between President Alberto Fernández and Gildo Insfrán, governor of Formosa, for the moment one of the provinces with no confirmed cases. Susana Giménez dislocated her elbow after falling on the stairs of her “La Mary” mansion in Punta del Este.

Day 72: Saturday, March 30, was the first day that the new unified circulation permit came into effect. At night, protests were repeated in the Obelisk, Tigre, Mar del Plata, Resistencia and San Miguel de Tucumán against the quarantine and in response to the economic situation that generates social isolation. On the border between Uruguay and Brazil they found Sebastián Romero, known as the “Gordo Mortero”, the left-wing militant who was on the run after participating in a demonstration in front of Congress in December 2018.

In the United States, a curfew was declared in Minneapolis due to protests against racism, and in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the Falcon 9 from the company Space X, directed by the magnate and inventor Elon Musk, to start private space tourism.

Day 73: Outbreaks erupted in the Güemes Sanatorium, in a town in Ensenada and in another geriatric in the San Cristóbal neighborhood of Buenos Aires. Aerolíneas Argentinas suspended 7,500 of its 12,000 employees for two months. Economy Minister Martín Guzmán announced that the Emergency Family Income (IFE) was also to be paid in June. Daniel Gollán, Buenos Aires Minister of Health, said that « if the quarantine is lifted, in 15 days we will see corpses piling up. » Y, a su vez, se informaba que Argentina iba a desarrollar una vacuna contra el coronavirus, en el marco de un avance único en Sudamérica. Un grupo de investigadores del Conicet y de la Universidad de San Martín obtuvo un subsidio de US$ 100 mil otorgado por la Unidad Coronavirus del Ministerio de Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación y se sumará a los más de 115 proyectos de desarrollo de vacunas que hay en el mundo.

Día 74: Cuarto mes dominado por los efectos de la pandemia. Empezaba junio y se confirmaba el primer caso de coronavirus en el fútbol grande de la Argentina: Agustín Cardozo, volante de Tigre. Comenzaba a incrementarse las diferencias entre Horacio Rodríguez Larreta y Axel Kicillof por el tratamiento de la pandemia: mientras el jefe de gobierno porteño analizaba nuevas flexibilizaciones, el gobernador evaluaba reforzar las restricciones. En Chaco fallecía una joven de 14 años por coronavirus, la víctima más joven en el país, y en los Estados Unidos, el presidente Donald Trump convocó al ejército para aplacar las protestas raciales, a las que catalogó como “terrorismo doméstico”.

Día 75: En el Día Nacional del Bombero Voluntario, por la tarde explotó el depósito de una perfumería en el barrio de Villa Crespo, sobre la avenida Corrientes. La segunda detonación sorprendió al cuerpo de bomberos que se encontraba apagando el incendio: murieron Maximiliano Firma Paz y Ariel Gastón Vázquez, y hubo más de diez heridos. A su vez, dos rugbiers quedaban más comprometidos por la divulgación de nuevos estudios en el crimen de Fernando Báez Sosa: la sangre de Matías Benicelli y Blas Cinalli estaba debajo de las uñas y la ropa de la víctima, según informó el abogado Fabián Améndola, quiene representa a la familia del joven asesinado.

Día 76: En medio del confinamiento, se celebraba otro aniversario del surgimiento del colectivo de activistas feministas Ni Una Menos, el movimiento que rompió el silencio en la violencia de género.

Día 77: Sexta prórroga de la cuarentena, aunque esta vez más larga. El presidente Alberto Fernández anunció la prolongación del aislamiento hasta el 28 de junio, un plazo de tres semanas. Se encrudecía en las jurisdicciones con circulación comunitaria y se flexibilizaba en el 75% del país. Horacio Rodríguez Larreta anunciaba que en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires se habilitaba el running en horarios nocturnos. Las víctimas diarias batían un nuevo récord con 25 fallecimientos y los contagios ya eran más de 20 mil.

Día 78: Nacía con coronavirus y asintomático el bebé del baby shower de Necochea que generó un brote de coronavirus en la localidad balnearia. Alberto Fernández llamó a Marcelo Gallardo y hablaron sobre las alternativas del regreso del fútbol y Gonzalo Quesada dejaba de ser el técnico de los Jaguares para sumarse al Stade Francais.

Día 79: Días atrás la actual interventora de la Agencia Federal de Inteligencia (AFI) había presentado una denuncia por espionaje ilegal durante el gobierno de Mauricio Macri: encontró en las oficinas de la central de espías un disco externo con información sobre personas que habrían sido objeto de vigilancia. El escándalo creció durante toda la semana hasta afectar a políticos del calibre de Cristina Kirchner, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, periodistas, jueces y hasta presos K, quienes deberían pasar por el despacho del juez federal de Lomas de Zamora Federico Villena.

Día 81: La noche del lunes 8 de marzo el presidente Alberto Fernández anunció que el Estado nacional intervino a la exportadora de cereales Vicentin, en el contexto de un proyecto dinamizador de alimentos. Hizo referencia varias veces a la soberanía alimentaria del país y comunicó que el Gobierno buscará expropiar los activos de la empresa mediante una ley que enviará al Congreso. “El Estado es el principal acreedor de la empresa -aseguró-. La vamos a rescatar, es una empresa líder para que continúa funcionando y sus trabajadores tenga la tranquilidad de seguir trabajando, lo mismos que los productores que le venden lo que producen”.

A partir de las ocho de la noche, la Ciudad de Buenos Aires se llenó de runners por la habilitación del gobierno porteño a realizar actividad física. Mientras que en la provincia, municipios entraban en la fase 5 como Tandil, mientras que Olavarría retrocedía a la fase 1 por culpa de un contagio comunitario.

Día 82: Después de la imagen vespertinas de las plazas llenas de corredores, el gobierno porteño habilitó nuevos espacios con el corte de calles para garantizar la distancia social. La expropiación de Vicentin levantaba polémica y en Avellaneda, Santa Fe, hubo banderazo en repudio a la intervención y los funcionarios del gobierno fueron expulsados del hotel donde se alojaban por presiones de los manifestantes.

Día 83: Hubo un tenue cacerolazo desde los balcones porteños y en las principales ciudades del país en contra de la expropiación de Vicentin. El presidente Alberto Fernández se mostraba dispuesto a entablar negociaciones con los dueños de la compañía agroexportadora y, además, formulaba la sugerencia de regresar a la fase 1 por la velocidad de los contagios en las zonas más afectadas por el coronavirus. En Zárate asesinaron al jefe del escuadrón de Gendarmería en un intento de robo: por la noche el ministro de Seguridad provincial, Sergio Berni, se mostró ante las cámaras con un arma larga en el marco del operativo en que detuvieron a los dos sospechosos del crimen de 19 y 16 años. Una niña de siete años se convertía en la víctima más joven del coronavirus en el país: estaba internada en el Hospital Garrahan, padecía fibrosis quística pancreática y residía en San Vicente, provincia de Buenos Aires.

Día 84: El presidente, ante las reacciones del arco empresarial, intentó bajarle el tono a la intervención de Vicentin tras evaluar con el CEO de la compañía y el gobernador de Santa Fe medidas de rescate sin la obligación de llegar a la expropiación. El Senado aprobó la nueva ley de alquileres que modifica reglas medulares en el vínculo entre propietario e inquilino: la oposición abandonó el recinto. En Formosa, que hasta el momento era una de las dos provincias libre de coronavirus, se dispararon los casos positivos de coronavirus: de cero a más de 26 infectados en apenas dos días. Y en España volvía el fútbol con la victoria de Sevilla por 2 a 0 al Betis (gol y asistencia del argentino Lucas Ocampos).

Día 85: Primer contagiado en la política argentina: el intendente de Lomas de Zamora, Martín Insaurralde, anunció por sus redes sociales que le dio positivo un test diagnóstico de Covid-19. Por eso, el presidente Alberto Fernández se bajó de su visita a Catamarca y Daniel Arroyo debió someterse a una prueba rápida para saber si se había contagiado: le dio negativo. Los contagiados eran nuevamente récord: 1.391 confirmados. Fue el día del regreso de la Serie A con las semifinales de la Copa Italia.

Día 86: Otra marca récord de infectados. Los 1.531 casos positivos y las 30 muertes por coronavirus alimentaban la idea de retroceder en las fases de la cuarentena, algo que genera cortocircuitos entre los gobiernos de la ciudad y la provincia de Buenos Aires. El presidente Alberto Fernández maduró la idea de extender el aislamiento en el AMBA y en las jurisdicciones con circulación comunitaria hasta el 12 de julio. A sus 89 años, el ex presidente Carlos Menem quedaba internado en el Instituto del Diagnóstico por una neumonía severa. Y Lionel Messi, en su regreso a la actividad, metió dos asistencias y un gol en la victoria del Barcelona al Mallorca por 4 a 0.

Día 87: Oficialmente, Nueva Zelanda se declara libre de coronavirus: es el primer país en hacerlo. Y su población lo celebra con un partido de rugby sin barbijo ni distancia social, ante 41 mil personas en el estadio Eden Park. Por su parte, un brote en un mercado de Pekín, alerta a China y al mundo.

Día 89: Establecieron nuevos controles en el transporte público y privado de pasajeros en la región del AMBA para contrarrestar la curva ascendente de casos de los últimos días. Los locales cierran sus ventanas por la crisis que devino del coronavirus y reaparecieron los carteles de alquiler en las zonas comerciales de la Ciudad. Messi volvió a hacer un gol en un nuevo triunfo del Barcelona y por la noche, la ex gobernadora de la provincia de Buenos Aires, publicó en sus redes sociales la noticia de que se contagió de coronavirus.