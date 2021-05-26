A 9-year-old boy runs away from home to report his father’s abuse to his stepsister

The moment of the arrest of the 41-year-old man. (Photo: JUNTA DE ANDALUCÍA)

A nine-year-old boy has run away from home to go to the Malaga Local Police offices and report that his father sexually abused his stepsister. The National Police have arrested the man, 41, and his sentimental partner, 36. He, who is in prison, is accused of continuing abuse of the adolescent. She has been released on charges and with a restraining order for her children.

The minor told the agents of the Research and Protection Group of the Malaga police force that he ate badly and that he had problems going to school, since no one took him, according to the Malaga newspaper Sur. At that time, he said that he had run away after a fight between his mother and father because of the abuse against the 15-year-old teenager.

The woman and her daughter lived with the woman’s current partner, a man with whom she has three other children, the youngest of nine years and another two, seven and three years old. The boy recounted the abuse and that his parents did not take care of his basic needs.

These events occurred at the beginning of April and, after the investigations, the abandonment of the four minors was decreed, who were removed from the family, remaining under municipal guardianship. During the police investigation, the abuses were verified with the approval of the mother, the younger siblings being witnesses of the acts. Shortly after, the man and the woman were arrested.

The children, according to the research, presented a situation of “serious absenteeism, social isolation, without relationships with peers” and without their minimal nutritional and hygienic needs covered, as explained by the Junta de Andalucía. In fact,…

