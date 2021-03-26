A 9-year-old boy dies in the Rio Grande while trying to cross the US border with Mexico



Migrants pray near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana (Mexico).

Photo: Joebeth Terríquez / EFE

WASHINGTON – A 9-year-old migrant boy died after being found unconscious by U.S. border agents in the Rio Grande, that divides the United States from Mexico, as reported this Thursday.

The boy was found with his mother and a 3-year-old brother, both also unconscious, on an island on the Mexican side of the river in the Del Río area (Texas). on the 20th, according to a statement from the United States Border Patrol.

The agents administered first aid and transferred the migrants to the United States, where the woman and the youngest of the children regained consciousness.

The other minor, however, did not wake up and was later pronounced dead by medical professionals in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The Border Patrol did not provide further details on the causes of death or the circumstances of the event in its statement.

The mother has Guatemalan nationality and her two sons are Mexican.

The border has seen a growth in the arrival of migrants in recent weeks, many of them unaccompanied minors or families.

According to government sources quoted by the media, the Border Patrol has around 5,000 minors in its custody, while the Department of Health shelters currently host about 15,000 children who have crossed the border without the company of their parents, or guardians. legal.

